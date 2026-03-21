Israel Army Says Iranian Missile Struck Town Housing Nuclear Facility

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Occupied Jerusalem - Israel's military said an Iranian missile on Saturday struck the southern town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, after medics reported some 20 people injured by shrapnel.

The army told AFP there was a "direct missile hit on a building" in the town in the Negev desert.

The Israeli military said Saturday that its forces had struck a facility embedded within a Tehran university that was allegedly being used to develop components for nuclear weapons.

"The Malek-Ashtar University facility was utilised by the Iranian terror regime's military industries and ballistic missiles array to develop nuclear weapon components and weapons," the military said.

"The Malek-Ashtar University was subordinate to the Iranian Defence Ministry, and is sanctioned internationally due to its activities and efforts over the years to advance the Iranian nuclear program and to develop ballistic missiles," the military added.