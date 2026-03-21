MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post IAF 2026: La Sabana Is Putting the Finishing Touches on Preparations for Nine Days of Music, Crafts, Dance, and Food appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

La Sabana is finalizing details to host, from this Friday the 20th through the 29th of this month, another edition of the International Arts Festival (IAF).

This urban oasis will become the epicenter of music, dance, crafts, and food vendors. The schedule of activities in this space is varied and free.

The IAF will take place in the vast area adjacent to the Costa Rican Art Museum. This is where the stage for the numerous concerts is located, as well as stalls selling food, clothing, books, jewelry, and handicrafts from Costa Rica and other countries.

There is also an area dedicated to restrooms and sinks.

If you don't have plans for this weekend yet, we're happy to let you know that, from today through Sunday, numerous national and international artists will be performing on stage.

Friday, the 20th:

. 7 p.m. DJ Pink Noise

. 8 p.m. National Band Selections from Costa Rica and the United States

Saturday, the 21st:

. 6:30 p.m. Kobo Town

. 7:30 p.m. Ovy On The Drums from Colombia

. 9 p.m. Mau y Ricky from Venezuela

Sunday, the 22nd:

. 6:30 p.m. Debi Nova

. 8 p.m. Jenny Berggren, former member of Ace of Base from Suecia

The 2026 edition of Costa Rica's Official Fashion Week will take place from March 25 to 28 at La Antigua Aduana, with all activities free and open to the public.

This will be the first time the event is held as part of the IAF.

Fashion Week will feature numerous runway shows.

International designers:



Giannina Azar – República Dominicana

Santo Sunday – República Dominicana

Zingara – México

Regina Dondé México – México

Morena Toro – Paraguay

Toni Gie – Paraguay

Maura Marti – Paraguay

Mau by Mau – El Salvador

Moskem – El Salador

Tuly – Guatemala

Escuela Superior de Moda Sevilla – España

Ilianna María – Estados Unidos Wild – Nicaragua

National designers:



Instituto Nacional de Aprendizaje (pasarela inaugural)

Urban Class

Hi-Tec x Numb

Carolina Montalvo

Positive Minds

Jeeya

Del Rio

Man Yu x INA

The fashion shows will take place over three days, from Thursday, March 26, to Saturday, March 28, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Concurrently with the Costa Rica Fashion Market, the Textile Exhibition will be held at La Casa del Cuño.

It's important to note that, just like at La Sabana and the Antigua Aduana, other venues will host free events:



Museo Nacional

Centro de Cine

Cenac

Instituto Cultural de México

Centro Cultural de España Museo de Arte Costarricense.

There will be other venues (ticket prices are available at their respective box offices):



Teatro Nacional

Teatro Melico Salazar Teatro Sala Vargas Calvo

The post IAF 2026: La Sabana Is Putting the Finishing Touches on Preparations for Nine Days of Music, Crafts, Dance, and Food appeared first on The Costa Rica News.