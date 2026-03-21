Zelensky Honors Patriarch Filaret's Contribution To Ukrainian Spiritual Independence And Creation Of Autocephalous Church

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Zelensky stated this in his evening address.

"And today, Olena and I were at St. Michael's Cathedral, where the farewell for Patriarch Filaret is ongoing. He was a profoundly significant person for Ukraine – truly a historic figure. His energy and character changed so much. We remember. We honor his contribution to Ukraine's spiritual independence and to the creation of an autocephalous church. Blessed memory to him!" Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky and his wife Olena attended the farewell ceremony for Patriarch Filaret at St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv.

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Honorary Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine Filaret (born Mykhailo Antonovych Denysenko) passed away at the age of 97.

The funeral service and burial of Patriarch Filaret will take place on Sunday, March 22.