MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Coahuilteca Culture and Amazonian Wisdom Will Be Featured At the Cultura Ancestral 2026 Event appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Cultura Ancestral 2026 event will be the setting for an unprecedented spiritual fusion, where the sages Delfina Akara and Kuauhtli Vásquez will combine their knowledge to promote the unity of Indigenous peoples from Costa Rica.

Kuauhtli hails from the peoples living in northern Mexico, in what is now known as the state of Texas. Delfina was born in Wallmapu, now known as Argentina. She later moved to the Amazon, where she spent ten years learning everything there is to know about the indigenous cultures of the region.

After meeting in Brazil, this wise couple has created a space for gatherings and rituals that seeks to unite indigenous peoples, keeping a millennia-old heritage alive.

During the Ancestral Culture gathering , Delfina and Kuauhtli will perform a series of joint ceremonies that include temazcales, dances, songs, and talks. The goal is to bring to fruition the prophecy of the Eagle, the Condor, and-in a gesture of local inclusion-the Quetzal. Participants will witness offerings to Mother Earth and the sea, designed to remind us that cultural roots are stronger than any imposed border.

“The songs-both the lyrics and the music-are intended to raise awareness and foster a deeper connection to the earth and nature. The dances we will perform are also focused on the four cardinal directions.“We're going to share ideas and talk about how our ancestors lived here without polluting the earth, the technology they developed, the architecture-all of that was based on channeling cosmic energy,” explained Kuauhtli.

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Undoubtedly, Akara and Vásquez aim to create a space for gathering and ritual to keep a millennia-old heritage alive, connecting the wisdom of the desert peyote with the secrets of the Amazon rainforest.

This is the first time Delfina and Kuauhtli will participate in Cultura Ancestral 2026.“We are very grateful for the opportunity to share,” they said.

Kuauhtli expressed great hope to meet the people of Costa Rica, to get to know the communities that have survived, to meet the people,“and to see how we can interact and share, engage in exchanges with the indigenous peoples of this region, and, well, if possible, share ceremonies with them.”

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It is worth noting that “Cultura Ancestral” is an event designed for participants to enjoy a unique experience that enriches the spirit, celebrates wisdom, strengthens the connection with nature, and offers a special opportunity to witness the bonds between tribes, as well as their practices and traditions.

This will be its third edition and will feature guests from other nations, each belonging to indigenous communitie in Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela, as well as, of course, indigenous brothers and sisters from Costa Rica.

Cultura Ancestral is also part of the activities carried out by the Fundación Alianza Soberana, which is Costa Rica's first and only church dedicated to medicinal plants, endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

The Sovereign Alliance was founded in 2023 as a collective initiative whose primary goal is to create opportunities for individuals and communities, safeguarding their growth through freedom.

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In this way, Ancestral Culture is a vital activity for forging that sovereignty, for preserving and protecting nature through medicinal plants, along with all the ancestral knowledge that accompanies them and benefits humanity in terms of mental, physical, and spiritual health.

Alianza Soberana is dedicated to preserving and revitalizing ancestral wisdom in Costa Rica. The foundation focuses on six key areas of sovereignty: consciousness, land, water, energy, food, and data. Through its initiatives, the foundation seeks to guide and bring together people who share common values and perspectives on life.

Without a doubt, this edition of Cultura Ancestral will be very special and unforgettable. We look forward to seeing you there!

Stay tuned for more detailed updates here on TCRN regarding the activities and schedules, so you can stay informed about everything...

The post Coahuilteca Culture and Amazonian Wisdom Will Be Featured At the Cultura Ancestral 2026 Event appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

If you'd like to be part ofthis year, here are the organizers' email address and contact numbers: Email: