Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast 2030 CAGR Of 6.3%

MENAFN - GetNews) The Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising battery consumption, strict environmental regulations, and increasing focus on resource recovery. Growing demand from automotive and industrial sectors, along with advancements in recycling technologies, is expected to further strengthen market expansion globally.

The global lead acid battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 17.64 billion in 2025 to USD 23.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The research report provides access to critical information such as lead acid battery recycling market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details.

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The global market for recycling lead-acid batteries is growing due to the increasing demand for energy storage solutions, the large-scale utilization of lead-acid batteries in automotive, industrial, and renewable energy sectors, and the issues with environmental pollution and limited primary lead resources, which have driven the demand for recycling. Supporting regulations related to the circular economy and the extension of producer responsibilities (EPR) have also been important factors promoting the organized recycling operations around the world. In addition, the electric mobility and off-grid renewable energy storage markets are experiencing rapid expansion, which results in the generation of a huge quantity of waste batteries that contribute to the strong growth of the market.

By source, theautomotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Automotive is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, due to the growth of end-of-life lead-acid batteries in the different types of vehicles all over the world. The demand, however, could be more than the supply, since the increase in car ownership in developing countries will lead to an increase in the number of batteries used that need recycling. Additionally, the attention given by manufacturers to eco-friendly practices and the use of recycled lead in their products keeps the demand for recycled lead high. Stringent environmental regulations that require correct disposal and battery recycling of the automotive batteries create a strong and controlled supply chain for lead-acid battery recyclers globally.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global lead acid battery recycling market, driven by the fast-paced industrialization, urbanization, and the region's largest automotive and manufacturing sectors. China, India, and South Korea have the highest demand for lead-acid batteries in the automotive, telecom, and energy storage applications, which are some of the main contributors to the market. Stringent environmental regulations promoting sustainable waste disposal and government-led initiatives for circular economy adoption are the main drivers behind the increase in recycling capacities. Besides, the electric vehicle ecosystem and renewable energy storage infrastructure expansion are constantly creating a large market for secondary lead.

Lead Acid Battery Recycling Companies

Some of the leading players in this market include Call2Recycle, Inc. (US), Cirba Solutions (US), Element Resources (US), East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), Gravita India Ltd. (India), The Doe Run Company (US), and Exide Industries Ltd. (India).

Call2Recycle, Inc. (US)

Call2Recycle, Inc. is among the major players operating in the battery recycling market. The company is engaged in the collection and recycling of single-use & rechargeable batteries such as lithium (primary), lithium-ion, lead-acid, alkaline, and others. Call2Recycle, Inc. has a strong brand name in North America and is the preferred recycler by many government authorities in the region. The major strategies adopted by the company are partnerships and contracts, which have enabled it to establish its foothold in the fast-growing markets.

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Cirba Solutions (US)

Cirba Solutions is among the global leaders in battery recycling and management services. It has six processing locations, including two lithium-ion operations across North America. The company is the most comprehensive recycler of alkaline, lithium-ion, NiCad, NiMH, primary lithium, and lead-acid batteries. It has six processing locations, including two lithium-ion operations across North America. Through its recycling business, the company serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government, industrial, and military.

Element Resources (US)

Element Resources, a member of the Association of Battery Recyclers, offers metal smelting and separation of polymers from metal services. The company has a major presence in the North American region. It has been increasingly investing in R&D to expand its portfolio globally. Its recycling facilities, located in Missouri and Indiana (US), operate under an EHS Management System (EHSMS), which includes monitoring and management of key performance indicators to ensure effective control of its environmental risks, such as air emissions and hazardous waste.

East Penn Manufacturing Company (US)

East Penn Manufacturing Company is engaged in lead acid battery recycling. The company recycles nearly 200 million pounds of lead and 11 million pounds of plastic annually. East Penn's acid reclamation plant can recycle over 5.6 million pounds of acid each year through its patented process. Its factory warehouses are spread across the US and Canada. It has a recycling facility at Lyon Station, Pennsylvania (US).

Gravita India Ltd. (India)

Gravita India Ltd. is among the leading non-ferrous metal recyclers in India. It offers eco-friendly lead battery recycling technology and waste battery collection. The company operates through five business verticals: lead, aluminum, plastic, rubber, and turnkey solutions. It claims to recover lead from spent batteries to the LME grade refined lead 99.97%. The company operates approximately five lead acid battery recycling facilities. Also, it is capable of recycling PET waste. The company has a presence in India, Singapore, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Mozambique, Senegal, Tanzania, Jamaica, Mali, Mauritania, Nicaragua, and the US.

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The Doe Run Company (US)

The Doe Run Company is a metal and mining company with a portfolio comprising exploration & research, mining & milling, refining & alloying, lead fabrication, and lead battery recycling. It operates one of the largest single-site lead battery recycling facilities in the world, located in Missouri (US). The company recovers lead metal and alloys, which can be reused in new batteries and essential products. Apart from the recycling business, the company engages in the production of computer monitors, automobile batteries, and lead, zinc, and copper alloys. Additionally, it produces an array of common and specialty lead alloys with a combination of antimony, calcium, copper, tin, silver, and selenium, among others.

Exide Industries Ltd. (India)

Exide Industries Ltd. is engaged in the production of a wide range of lead and electric storage batteries. The company has a global presence with operations in nearly 50 countries. It offers recycling services for lead-acid batteries and operates three recycling plants under its wholly owned subsidiary, Chloride Metals Limited (CML) (Kolkata, India). The company also employs third-party smelters in other parts of India, where old lead-acid batteries are procured and recycled. Exide Industries Ltd. has a significant presence in key regions such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, Automotive, and the Middle East & Africa.

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