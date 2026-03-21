Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth, Latest Trends, Leading Players, Recent Developments, And Future Outlook (2026-2031)

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"MarketsandMarketsTM"Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market by Type, Food Tested, by Site, Technology (Qualitative), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

The food pathogen safety testing equipment & supplies market is projected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2031 from USD 9.10 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market will see consistent yet gradual growth because the growth is influenced mostly by the growing awareness of foodborne diseases and the acute nature of the need to keep the safety level in the food supply chain high. The increased consumer demand for safe, minimally processed, and quality food products that are of high standard is opening up lucrative opportunities in advanced pathogen detection systems, such as the PCR-based system, rapid test kits, immunosystems, and laboratory consumables. Due to the growing regulatory demands and the focus of food producers on the protection of the brand and the health of the population, the interest in testing technologies that are safe and reliable is increasing. The large cost of such instrumentation and continuing consumable supplies, as well as the requirement of skilled laboratory staff, may, however, pose a problem to smaller-scaled manufacturers and testing centers and limit their penetration in the broader market despite the overall favorable growth outlook.

Key Takeaways:



The European food pathogen safety testing equipment & supplies market accounted for a 35.7% revenue share in 2025.

By product type, the consumables & kits segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 7.9%.

By food tested, the meat & poultry segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.4% from 2026 to 2031.

By site, the outsourcing facilities (service laboratories) segment is expected to lead the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) were identified as some of the star players in the food pathogen safety testing equipment & supplies market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint. Charm Sciences (US), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), and R-Biopharm (Germany), among others, have distinguished themselves among service providers by securing strong footholds in third-party food testing services, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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In-house laboratories (factory labs) segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for in-house laboratories (factory labs) for food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies is projected to grow at a notable rate. Companies in the food industry are also setting up in-company testing to check raw materials, processing conditions, and finished goods in real time and therefore do not rely on Third-party laboratories, as well as minimizing turnaround time. Labs created in-house allow faster identification of the presence of various types of pathogens and allow companies to avoid recalling any products and regulatory fines, and to save the reputation of their brands. The increasing manufacturing of ready-to-eat, meat, dairy, and packaged food items has further intensified the need to have on-site testing capabilities backed by PCR systems, quick detection packages, enrichment medium, and automated sample preparation systems. With the rise of stricter food safety regulations and companies focusing on paying proactive attention to risk management, the investment in factory-based laboratories will continue to be high, which will further support the significant role that this segment will play in the overall market development.

Consumables & supplies to hold significant market share during forecast period.

The consumables and supplies segment in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market has a projected high future rate of growth in the forecast period, which is attributed to its repetitive nature and overall necessity in daily testing operations. PCR reagent kits, pathogen-specific test kits, enrichment media, culture plates, and sample preparation consumables are some of the products necessary in the detection of Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli in meat, seafood, dairy, and ready-to-eat food applications. Laboratories and food manufacturers are passionate consumers of these consumables since they provide standardized procedures, uniform accuracy, usability, and interactivity with automated systems. Furthermore, the growing amount of food safety tests due to the tightening of regulatory requirements, export conditions, and growing popularity of personal health concerns are speeding up the re-purchase of testing materials and tests. With the growth of food production and scaled production worldwide, and the focus on rapid check-up tests, the consumables and kits category is set to advertise healthy commercial value and long-term growth in the general market.

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Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period.

The market of Asia Pacific food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies has been anticipated to grow the most in the forecast period due to the growing urbanization, growing food processing businesses, and growing food safety awareness in such major economies as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The increasing population of the region and the consumption of packaged, processed, ready-to-eat food are largely impacting the demand for reliable pathogen detection solutions. The enhanced regulatory measures, export food standards, and the government-initiated food safety measures are also promoting the deployment of improved testing methods such as Thomas PCR-based products, rapid detection food testing, and supermarket lab reagents. With manufacturers of food-producing products having high attention on quality control and avoiding contamination, the utilization of modern and high-throughput testing solutions is on the rise, making Asia Pacific a prime growth driver in the global market.

The report profiles key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), bioMérieux (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Hygiena, LLC (US), Solabia Group (France), Roka Bio Science (US), Promega Corporation (US), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria) and others.

Recent Developments in the Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Industry:



December 2025: Bio-Rad Laboratories launched the XP-Design Assay Salmonella Serotyping Solution, a real-time PCR assay that allows the fast detection and characterization of Salmonella serotypes in food and environmental samples. This launch helped in meeting the increasing need for precise and quick typing of pathogens in food testing processes.

August 2025: Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced the EZ-Check Salmonella spp. Kit is a rapid real-time PCR test that accurately detects Salmonella on food and environmental samples. The kit complemented the company's molecular diagnostics products for food safety laboratories and improves the rapid pathogen detection and workflow enhancement with inbuilt controls and optimized performance properties. March 2024: Merck KGaA announced investing more than EUR 300+ million (USD 266+ million) in building a 43,000 m2 bioprocessing production plant in Daejeon, South Korea. The location would also be used as a strategic manufacturing center in the region to manufacture dry powder media, process liquids, and sterile sampling systems used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical markets to support scalable supply and shorten lead times in the Asia Pacific.

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