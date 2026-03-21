Baku Celebrates Novruz And Ramadan Across Armed Forces

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A series of events have been held across the Azerbaijan Army to mark the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, in line with the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defence.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, the events took place in various branches of the armed forces, the Separate Combined Arms Army, military units and formations, as well as specialised military educational institutions.

The ceremonies began with a minute's silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who lost their lives for the country. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

During the events, messages of congratulations from President Ilham Aliyev and the Minister of Defence were conveyed to military personnel, with a focus on promoting national and moral values and strengthening patriotism.

Speakers at the celebrations highlighted the arrival of spring as a time of joy and festivity in Azerbaijan, and spoke about the history and traditions of Novruz and Ramadan, as well as the nation's strong attachment to its cultural heritage and the importance of marking these occasions at the state level.

It was noted that the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in nationwide celebrations, along with their holiday greetings to the public, has contributed to high morale among army personnel.

Concert programmes were presented as part of the events, featuring creative groups from the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Centre and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Centre. Servicemen who distinguished themselves in duty were awarded.

During the holidays, military personnel also visited the graves of fallen soldiers and met with their families, expressing support and presenting holiday gifts.

Officials emphasised that the memory of those who lost their lives for the country is always honoured, and that their families and relatives continue to receive close attention and care from the state.