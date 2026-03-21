403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MS Dhoni Partners With The Sleep Company To Turn The 'Number 8' Buzz Into A National Movement For Peaceful Sleep
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, March 21, 2026: For over two decades, the number 7 has been synonymous with MS Dhoni. And, the recent buzz surrounding Dhoni and the number '8' has finally been revealed. Today, The Sleep Company has announced MS Dhoni as their Brand ambassador, in a landmark partnership to tackle one of India's most ignored health crises - Sleep Deprivation.
The campaign, titled "India Vs Peaceful Sleep", uses the intrigue of Dhoni's jersey number to highlight a startling reality-while millions of Indians are "sleeping," very few are achieving the 8 hours of peaceful sleep they deserve. By championing the number 8, Dhoni is urging a nation of "hustlers" to prioritize peaceful sleep.
On coming on board as Brand Ambassador, MS Dhoni said, "For me, it's always been about giving my best, every single day. By the end of the night, there's one thing I truly need and value-peaceful sleep. I believe 8 hours of peaceful sleep makes all the difference and I'm excited to finally champion it with The Sleep Company."
At the center of the campaign is a digital film featuring MS Dhoni, which highlights a simple but often overlooked reality - while people may be spending hours in bed, they are not necessarily getting the peaceful sleep they deserve. The film brings out how factors such as constant tossing, frequent position changes, and underlying back discomfort continue to impact the quality of rest, making 8 hours of peaceful sleep essential for daily performance.
Millions of Indians continue to experience disturbed sleep impacting how they function the next day and leading to sleep deprivation. The campaign, therefore, moves the conversation beyond just time spent on bed to the quality of that sleep they deserve.
Speaking about the campaign, Priyanka Salot & Harshil Salot, Co-Founders, The Sleep Company, said,“India is the second most sleep-deprived country in the world. To change a national habit, you need national attention and there is no one India trusts more than MS Dhoni. This isn't just a campaign; it's a movement to redefine well-being. With MS Dhoni leading the charge, we want to make '8 hours of peaceful sleep' a non-negotiable part of every Indian household.”
Adding to this, Priya Pardiwalla, Chief Creative Officer at StevePriya,“In a country that is always pushing, striving, and staying switched on, peaceful sleep has quietly become one of India's biggest unmet needs. With MS Dhoni joining The Sleep Company, we knew the story had to be told in a disruptive way. It began with four words: 'India vs Peaceful Sleep.' By visualising this personal nightly conflict at the scale of a stadium, we brought alive the urgent need to reclaim what so many have been missing: 8 hours of peaceful sleep.”
At the heart of this message is The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID® technology, designed to deliver soft comfort and firm back support. By adapting to the body and relieving pressure points, it helps reduce the discomfort that often leads to disturbed sleep.
With MS Dhoni leading the narrative, The Sleep Company invites India to move beyond just sleeping to consistently achieving 8 hours of peaceful sleep.
The campaign, titled "India Vs Peaceful Sleep", uses the intrigue of Dhoni's jersey number to highlight a startling reality-while millions of Indians are "sleeping," very few are achieving the 8 hours of peaceful sleep they deserve. By championing the number 8, Dhoni is urging a nation of "hustlers" to prioritize peaceful sleep.
On coming on board as Brand Ambassador, MS Dhoni said, "For me, it's always been about giving my best, every single day. By the end of the night, there's one thing I truly need and value-peaceful sleep. I believe 8 hours of peaceful sleep makes all the difference and I'm excited to finally champion it with The Sleep Company."
At the center of the campaign is a digital film featuring MS Dhoni, which highlights a simple but often overlooked reality - while people may be spending hours in bed, they are not necessarily getting the peaceful sleep they deserve. The film brings out how factors such as constant tossing, frequent position changes, and underlying back discomfort continue to impact the quality of rest, making 8 hours of peaceful sleep essential for daily performance.
Millions of Indians continue to experience disturbed sleep impacting how they function the next day and leading to sleep deprivation. The campaign, therefore, moves the conversation beyond just time spent on bed to the quality of that sleep they deserve.
Speaking about the campaign, Priyanka Salot & Harshil Salot, Co-Founders, The Sleep Company, said,“India is the second most sleep-deprived country in the world. To change a national habit, you need national attention and there is no one India trusts more than MS Dhoni. This isn't just a campaign; it's a movement to redefine well-being. With MS Dhoni leading the charge, we want to make '8 hours of peaceful sleep' a non-negotiable part of every Indian household.”
Adding to this, Priya Pardiwalla, Chief Creative Officer at StevePriya,“In a country that is always pushing, striving, and staying switched on, peaceful sleep has quietly become one of India's biggest unmet needs. With MS Dhoni joining The Sleep Company, we knew the story had to be told in a disruptive way. It began with four words: 'India vs Peaceful Sleep.' By visualising this personal nightly conflict at the scale of a stadium, we brought alive the urgent need to reclaim what so many have been missing: 8 hours of peaceful sleep.”
At the heart of this message is The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID® technology, designed to deliver soft comfort and firm back support. By adapting to the body and relieving pressure points, it helps reduce the discomfort that often leads to disturbed sleep.
With MS Dhoni leading the narrative, The Sleep Company invites India to move beyond just sleeping to consistently achieving 8 hours of peaceful sleep.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment