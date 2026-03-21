V-P Radhakrishnan Calls Upon Youth To Innovate From Roots And Lead India To 'Viksit Bharat'

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, March 21 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the goal of "Viksit Bharat by 2047" cannot be achieved through borrowed ideas and that India must innovate from its roots, think in its native languages and scripts, and move forward with confidence in its civilisational identity.

He was speaking at the 29th National Session of the Indian Youth Parliament.

The session is based on the theme "Indian Languages & Developed India–2047".

Addressing the students, the Vice-President noted that the world is watching India and that the youth of today are the "Amrit Generation", who will see India emerge as a fully developed nation by 2047.

He expressed confidence that the Youth Parliament would contribute meaningfully towards this national goal.

Referring to the significance of Nagpur, the Vice-President noted that the city holds an important place in the national consciousness as the birthplace of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925.

He said the RSS' journey from a small initiative to a large movement dedicated to national service reflects the spirit of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First) and dedication to the nation.

Appreciating the Indian Youth Parliament National Trust for its work over more than two decades, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said the organisation has played a significant role in connecting youth across regions, thereby strengthening the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

Speaking on the theme "Indian Languages & Developed India–2047", the Vice-President stressed that India's linguistic diversity is a great strength and said that when we speak in our mother tongue, we are not being "regional" but "original".

He emphasised that every language carries its own heritage and that together they form the cultural harmony of the nation.

He also noted recent efforts to make the Constitution of India available in multiple Indian languages and said that promoting and preserving linguistic diversity is essential for national development.

The Vice-President also appreciated the role of Central Sanskrit University in promoting Sanskrit and Indian languages, noting that Sanskrit connects many Indian languages and represents an important part of India's knowledge tradition.

Emphasising the importance of dialogue in a democratic society, Vice-President Radhakrishnan, reflecting on his experience as the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the enhanced productivity of its sessions, said that differences of opinion should ultimately lead to constructive dialogue and solutions, not conflict.

He noted that platforms like Youth Parliament teach the importance of respectful debate, listening to diverse perspectives, and arriving at solutions through discussion and consensus.

Describing the Youth Parliament as a training ground for life and leadership, the Vice-President said that character building is the foundation of true leadership and urged students to use such platforms to develop leadership, discipline, and a spirit of national service.

Earlier on Saturday, Vice-President Radhakrishnan paid floral tribute at the Samadhi (memorial) of RSS founder Hedgewar at the Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Nagpur.