Uzbekistan Reveals Agricultural Trade Turnover With Italy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Agricultural trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy reached $58.6 million, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Khodjaev's meeting with Italy's Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, held on the sidelines of the international forum Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan.

“The discussion focused on areas where our partnership is already delivering tangible results, as well as sectors with strong potential for further development,” he stated.

The deputy prime minister noted that Uzbekistan and Italy are steadily expanding practical cooperation across several key areas, including trade, agricultural education, science, capacity building, and the introduction of modern solutions in agriculture.

“During the meeting, specific steps were outlined to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as crop breeding and genetics, modernization of agricultural machinery, agri-drones, and smart agriculture; and the establishment of modern laboratories for food safety and certification, as well as joint research projects on climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration, including in the Aral Sea region,” he noted.

Khodjaev added that with the support of the leaders of both countries, Uzbek-Italian cooperation in the agricultural sector is entering a new stage of qualitative growth.