DIY Planters: Turn Boring Pots Into Chic Marble-Finish Décor At Home

Over time, those simple clay pots, or mitti ke gamlas, start to lose their shine. If you don't repaint them, they can make your balcony look quite old and tired. But replacing them means disturbing your lovely green plants, and a new coat of paint will also start looking dull after a while. So, why not get a little creative? You can give these same pots a trendy marble-textured look that is both aesthetic and beautiful.

After all, terracotta pots with a marble finish are in high demand these days. Instead of buying new ones, you can give your old pots the exact same look right at home.

So, how do you get that marble look?

There are many ways to paint clay pots, but using spray paint is the easiest method to create a marble effect. It gives a classy finish and looks absolutely gorgeous.

What you'll need for marble painting



A bucket filled with 5 litres of water

4-6 inch clay pots

Spray paint bottles

Gloves and a mask A bamboo stick

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How to choose the right colours?

Always keep your balcony or garden's colour scheme in mind. A mix of black, white, and grey looks unique and shiny. On the other hand, you can create a vibrant marble look by mixing colours like red and yellow.

How to paint the pots?



First, apply a base coat of your favourite colour to the pot.

Next, get your bucket of water ready.

To create the marble look, spray your chosen paints onto the water's surface. You can use 4-5 different colours for a nice effect.

Use a thin stick to gently swirl the colours together. If you're feeling artistic, you can even try to create a design.

Now, hold the pot by its edge and slowly dip it into the water.

Tilt the pot slightly so that water can get inside.

Once the pot is fully submerged, hold it still for a moment. This helps the paint film stick to the pot's surface. Finally, lift the pot out and leave it in the sun to dry completely.

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Why you'll love these marble-textured pots



The marble finish gives clay pots a modern, classic, and minimal look that matches almost any decor style.

If you don't have time for a DIY project, you can also buy similar pots made from fibre, plastic, or ceramic. These are durable and budget-friendly options. The colour on these marble-finish pots doesn't fade easily. You can use them both indoors and outdoors without any worry.