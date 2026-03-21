Crypto Market Rebounds As Bitcoin Hits $71K After Volatility

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The crypto market recovered today as Bitcoin climbed back above $71,000 after recent losses. The broader market cap rose to $2.42 trillion, supported by derivatives activity. However, macro pressure and weak sentiment continue to shape short-term direction.

Bitcoin rebounds to $71K after major options expiry boosts momentum Ethereum struggles near $2.1K despite short-term institutional support XRP holds firm as retail demand offsets weaker institutional flows Crypto market cap climbs to $2.42T amid volatile macro backdrop Analysts warn of short-term rallies but highlight ongoing downside risks

Key Highlights

Bitcoin Holds Above $71K as Options Expiry Drives Momentum

Bitcoin price trades near $71,000 after rebounding from post-FOMC lows earlier this week. The recovery follows the expiry of $1.7 billion in BTC options. This expiry event aligned with a max pain level near $70,000, supporting upward movement.

Moreover, implied volatility has increased, which signals rising short-term bullish sentiment. At the same time, traders reduced demand for downside protection, which reflects improved confidence. However, positioning remains tactical as the next quarterly expiry approaches.

Meanwhile, macro conditions continue to influence price action, as delayed rate cuts weigh on sentiment. ETF outflows have also added pressure in recent sessions. Still, strong support from institutional and derivatives traders has helped stabilize Bitcoin.

Ethereum Struggles Near $2,100 Despite Institutional Activity

Ethereum price trades around $2,150 after holding a key support zone near $2,100. The asset rebounded slightly after options worth nearly $380 million expired. However, the put-to-call ratio near 1.02 indicates balanced sentiment.

At the same time, implied volatility continues to rise, which suggests expectations of near-term price swings. Institutional accumulation has supported Ethereum, yet momentum remains weak compared to Bitcoin. This reflects ongoing uncertainty in broader market conditions.

In addition, macro risks and lower institutional demand continue to limit upside potential. Analysts expect Ethereum could retest levels below $2,100 if pressure builds again. Therefore, the current rebound appears fragile despite temporary support.

XRP Maintains Strength as Retail Demand Supports Price

XRP price holds near $1.40 as steady retail demand supports its recent performance. The asset shows resilience despite weaker institutional participation. Expanding utility also contributes to its relative stability in the current market cycle.

Furthermore, analysts expect XRP could rise toward $1.50 in the short term. This outlook depends on continued demand and stable market conditions. However, broader uncertainty could still limit sustained upward movement.

At the same time, market dynamics continue to shift as traders adjust positions. Altcoins, including XRP, may benefit from declining Bitcoin dominance. Yet, analysts warn that sudden reversals could trigger repeated stop-outs for short-term traders.

Macro Trends and Oil Markets Shape Crypto Sentiment

Global macro developments continue to influence crypto market direction. Oil prices have declined after signals of increased supply and reduced geopolitical escalation. This has improved risk sentiment across financial markets.

Additionally, policy discussions around Iranian oil sanctions have contributed to price declines. However, supply risks remain, as disruptions could push oil prices significantly higher. This uncertainty continues to affect broader market stability.

As a result, crypto assets remain sensitive to external economic signals. While the current rebound reflects short-term relief, underlying risks persist. Therefore, market participants continue to adjust strategies based on evolving conditions.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.