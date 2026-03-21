House Name Plate: Make Every Guest Go 'Wow!' With These Modern Designs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Check out the latest name plate designs for your home. These designs will give your entrance a perfect rustic and modern feel. You can buy them online or even get a customised name plate made.When building a house, people often focus on the interiors and exteriors but forget about the name plate. However, the first thing any guest or outsider notices is the name plate on the outer wall. It's not just for identification anymore; it has become a part of home decor. If your house still has an old, boring name plate, it's time for a change. Here are some unique patterns that will make your house stand out in the neighbourhood and be visible from a distance.

Customised name plates for homes are a big trend these days. The two plates in the picture are perfect for people who prefer a simple, classic look over heavy patterns. The matte black acrylic finish with a golden mirror finish outline makes it special. You can choose a pastel floral theme like this, which will look great with beige or nude coloured paint. 3D Spiritual Modern Name Plate Most people love name plates that feature Indian culture and the names of gods. You can get your surname and flat number written on it. For detailing, this design features a beautiful carving of Lord Shri Krishna on intricate work. The edge-lit LED lighting gives it a golden effect. These are usually made on CNC layer-cut acrylic or WPC boards.

This design is inspired by temple architecture. It has a wooden frame with the top part shaped like an arch. The bottom strip features lotus flowers and a cow in the Pichwai style. You can get it made with your name. This name plate will definitely give your home a royal, heritage feel. Illuminated LED Work Name Plate If you want a combination of Hindi script and lighting, this one is a must-have. It's made on a rustic wooden plank, where wooden pieces are placed in an overlapping style. The warm backlighting gives it a backlit effect. This is absolutely perfect for giving your home an ethnic-modern look at night.

This name plate has a very clean and neat look. Arch patterns are very popular in interior design right now. It has a wooden box at the bottom with artificial green grass. The name is written in large letters. 3D Textured Wooden Planter This kind of name plate is best for homes in societies or bungalows because it has heavy work that gives a luxurious feel. It uses a dark walnut finish wood with gold colour. A small 3D cutout makes it different and stunning from others.

The photo shows two fantastic designs of premium wooden textured name plates. These are best for homes that prefer a natural and warm look over too much glitz. The teak wood finish (created by joining wooden parts) gives it a rustic look. The metal balls add an Indian touch. Alternatively, you can choose a sleek peacock feather design for a twist on wooden work. The gloss finish on the wood adds beauty and gives the home a natural look.