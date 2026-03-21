Quote Of The Day: American Diplomat Henry Kissinger's Word Of Wisdom On Foreign Policy - 'A Country That Demands...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the words of wisdom from American diplomat Henry Kissinger, who was a key figure in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War, continue to resonate, reflecting his deep insights on international relations.

Quote of the Day:“A country that demands moral perfection in its foreign policy will achieve neither perfection nor security” ― Henry Kissinger.

What does Kissinger mean by this quote?

Henry Kissinger is arguing that foreign policy cannot be guided by idealism alone. When he says that a country demanding“moral perfection” will achieve neither perfection nor security, he means that international politics is inherently complex and often forces nations to choose between options that are not entirely ethical.

If a country insists on being morally flawless, it risks becoming paralysed and unable to act when action is necessary, or it may make impractical decisions that ultimately weaken its security and global influence.

Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his role in negotiating a Vietnam ceasefire, though it was controversial.

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His legacy is bowever, debated as supporters credit him with pragmatic diplomacy, while critics accuse him of supporting policies linked to human rights abuses in places like Chile, Cambodia, and Bangladesh.

Henry Kissinger was born into a Jewish family in Bavaria, Germany. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army's Counter-Intelligence Corps.

After the war, he continued his education at Harvard University, earning a B.A. in 1950, an M.A. in 1952, and a PhD in 1954. He later joined the university as a professor, focusing on international relations and nuclear strategy.

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After leaving government, Henry Kissinger founded Kissinger Associates and remained an influential commentator and advisor to subsequent U.S. presidents. He continued writing and speaking well into his later years.

Supporters praised him as a master strategist who managed complex global challenges, while critics faulted him for making moral compromises in pursuit of power politics. He died at his home in Connecticut in late 2023.

Iran -US war

The Iran–U.S. war is an ongoing and rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with wider regional and global impact.

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The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the U.S. and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Iranian military and leadership targets. The death toll has risen to more than 1,300 people in Iran, more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members in the region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced, as reported by AP.