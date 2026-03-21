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Awards Ceremony Of The 18Th International Festival Of Cellphone Cinema Held At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Awards Ceremony of the 18th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema was held with great enthusiasm and a packed auditorium at Marwah Studios, celebrating innovation, creativity, and the evolving language of cinema. The prestigious awards were presented by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Minister, in the distinguished presence of eminent personalities from industry, media, cinema, and literature.
The ceremony was graced by Gopal Jiwarjka, CMD of Salora International; renowned actor Abhinav Chaturvedi; senior journalist and Editor of AfroAsian Business Chronicle, Renu Malhotra; and Dr Diwakar Sukul.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, informed that the festival received an overwhelming 8,000 entries from across the world. The submissions spanned multiple categories including still photography, music videos, documentaries, and fiction films, created both on mobile phones and through Artificial Intelligence. He emphasized that the International Festival of Cellphone Cinema proudly holds the distinction of being the first-ever festival of cellphone cinema in the world, and also the first international festival dedicated to films made using Artificial Intelligence.
While presenting the awards, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated all the award winners and appreciated the vision behind the festival. He applauded the initiative for opening new doors for filmmakers by embracing technology and innovation, and personally presented trophies and cash prizes to the deserving awardees.
The audience witnessed an extraordinary cinematic experience as the award-winning films were screened on the big screen in the auditorium. The house-full audience was visibly surprised and impressed by the technical quality, storytelling depth, and creative excellence achieved through mobile phones and AI-driven filmmaking.
The 18th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema once again reinforced its global reputation as a pioneering platform that democratizes cinema, encourages experimentation, and celebrates the future of filmmaking through technology-driven creativity.
The ceremony was graced by Gopal Jiwarjka, CMD of Salora International; renowned actor Abhinav Chaturvedi; senior journalist and Editor of AfroAsian Business Chronicle, Renu Malhotra; and Dr Diwakar Sukul.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, informed that the festival received an overwhelming 8,000 entries from across the world. The submissions spanned multiple categories including still photography, music videos, documentaries, and fiction films, created both on mobile phones and through Artificial Intelligence. He emphasized that the International Festival of Cellphone Cinema proudly holds the distinction of being the first-ever festival of cellphone cinema in the world, and also the first international festival dedicated to films made using Artificial Intelligence.
While presenting the awards, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated all the award winners and appreciated the vision behind the festival. He applauded the initiative for opening new doors for filmmakers by embracing technology and innovation, and personally presented trophies and cash prizes to the deserving awardees.
The audience witnessed an extraordinary cinematic experience as the award-winning films were screened on the big screen in the auditorium. The house-full audience was visibly surprised and impressed by the technical quality, storytelling depth, and creative excellence achieved through mobile phones and AI-driven filmmaking.
The 18th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema once again reinforced its global reputation as a pioneering platform that democratizes cinema, encourages experimentation, and celebrates the future of filmmaking through technology-driven creativity.
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