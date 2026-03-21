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Padma Shri Awardee Sunita Kohli Conducts Inspiring Workshop At AAFT School Of Interior Design
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: AAFT School of Interior Design was privileged to host an enriching and inspiring workshop by Padma Shri Sunita Kohli, one of India's most celebrated interior designers and conservation architects. The session proved to be a remarkable learning experience for students, offering deep insights into design excellence, heritage conservation, and professional ethics in interior design.
Addressing the students and faculty, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University, and President of Marwah Studios, highlighted the significance of learning directly from legends of the profession. He stated that interaction with nationally and internationally acclaimed professionals like Sunita Kohli empowers students with real-world perspectives, inspires creativity, and instills a deeper understanding of design as a responsible and impactful profession.
During the interactive workshop, Sunita Kohli shared her vast experience spanning decades of work in interior design, architecture, and restoration of heritage structures. She spoke passionately about the importance of aesthetics blended with functionality, respect for cultural heritage, sustainability, and the role of designers in shaping meaningful spaces. Her candid interaction and practical insights left the students highly motivated and inspired.
Expressing her appreciation, Sunita Kohli applauded the enthusiasm, discipline, and creative curiosity of the AAFT students. She also commended the institution for its commitment to quality education, hands-on learning, and its vision of nurturing future-ready design professionals.
As a mark of honour and gratitude, Dr. Himani Choudhary Director AAFT presented Sunita Kohli with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC), recognizing her outstanding contribution to design, culture, and education.
The workshop concluded on a high note, reinforcing AAFT's dedication to providing global exposure, industry interaction, and inspirational learning experiences to its students.
Addressing the students and faculty, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University, and President of Marwah Studios, highlighted the significance of learning directly from legends of the profession. He stated that interaction with nationally and internationally acclaimed professionals like Sunita Kohli empowers students with real-world perspectives, inspires creativity, and instills a deeper understanding of design as a responsible and impactful profession.
During the interactive workshop, Sunita Kohli shared her vast experience spanning decades of work in interior design, architecture, and restoration of heritage structures. She spoke passionately about the importance of aesthetics blended with functionality, respect for cultural heritage, sustainability, and the role of designers in shaping meaningful spaces. Her candid interaction and practical insights left the students highly motivated and inspired.
Expressing her appreciation, Sunita Kohli applauded the enthusiasm, discipline, and creative curiosity of the AAFT students. She also commended the institution for its commitment to quality education, hands-on learning, and its vision of nurturing future-ready design professionals.
As a mark of honour and gratitude, Dr. Himani Choudhary Director AAFT presented Sunita Kohli with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC), recognizing her outstanding contribution to design, culture, and education.
The workshop concluded on a high note, reinforcing AAFT's dedication to providing global exposure, industry interaction, and inspirational learning experiences to its students.
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