OAS To Celebrate IX Inter-American People Of African Descent In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) will celebrate, from March 23 to 27, 2026, under the coordination of the Office of the Assistant Secretary General, the IX Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas, established as one of the leading hemispheric platforms to highlight the contributions, challenges, and rights of people of African descent.

Under the theme“Equality that inspires, freedom that transforms, and a hemisphere that leads,” this edition is marked by strong and active participation from civil society, the permanent missions to the OAS, as well as the key role of the offices of the OAS General Secretariat in member states, which promote and adapt this agenda at the national level.

With 37 activities in Washington, DC, and in 17 countries across the region, the Week will offer a dynamic program that combines high-level dialogue, academic reflection, and cultural exchanges, fostering an open, plural, and deeply human space.

The agenda will address strategic issues such as the economic empowerment of women of African descent, the strengthening of inclusive public policies, the fight against racial discrimination, environmental justice, and the role of culture, sports, and education as drivers of social transformation.

Among its most innovative initiatives is the youth hackathon“Connected Afro Voices,” a collaborative lab that will bring together young people from different countries to co-create solutions to the challenges faced by communities of African descent.

The cultural dimension will be one of the central pillars, with 18 artistic activities celebrating the richness and diversity of communities of African descent. Highlights include gospel performances by The Harmony Collective, Afro-Peruvian expressions by Grupo de Danza Papalca, and contemporary proposals from the Hip Hop Institute for Peace. Exhibitions such as“Llamadas: Vibrar del candombe y comunidad,” by Carlos Pazos, and“Adelina y Amador,” by Jeannine Ferrand, will also be featured, along with a poetic reflection on the legacy of The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

The closing will be marked by the panel“Art, Culture, and Sports for the Inclusion of People of African Descent,” a high-level space that will bring together influential voices from the cultural, athletic, and academic fields. Moderated by journalist Tina Marie Tyler, it will feature Dr Justin Hansford, athlete Michael Walton, volleyball player Gina Altagracia Mambrú Casilla, and other special guests, who will share how art, sports, and activism contribute to building more inclusive societies.

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