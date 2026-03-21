Bengaluru BMTC Launches QR-Based UPI Ticketing System For Hassle-Free Travel

Bengaluru: In a big move to make public transport more digital and hassle-free, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has taken a major step forward. It has teamed up with 'Chalo', a Mumbai-based mobility startup, to start testing a dynamic QR-based UPI ticketing system using Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs).

Pilot Project Kicks Off

This pilot project is currently running in 50 buses from the Yeshwantpur Depot 26. The plan is to roll out this system across all depots by the first week of May. This is part of a four-year contract with Chalo, worth around ₹30 crore, where the company will not only supply the smart ticketing machines but also handle their maintenance.

How Does the Dynamic QR System Work?

Until now, buses had static QR codes pasted inside. Passengers had to scan them and manually enter the fare. But with this new system, the conductor's machine generates a fresh, dynamic QR code for each trip. Passengers can scan this code with any UPI app to pay. The payment gets credited instantly, and the ticket is printed only after the payment is successful.

Also read: Karnataka: Mangaluru–Subrahmanya Passenger Train Cancelled for 35 Days; Check New Timings Here

Cracking Down on Fraud

This new system brings much-needed transparency, especially after recent incidents where some conductors were found using their personal QR codes to divert money into their private accounts. It also solves the problem of passengers showing fake payment screenshots to avoid paying the fare.

Future Plans

In the first phase, a total of 11,000 smart ETMs will be installed. This number is expected to go up to 15,000 over the next five years. The system is designed to support various payment methods, including QR codes, UPI, debit/credit cards, smart cards, and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

The system will also be compatible with the one used by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This opens up the possibility of using a single card or platform for both bus and metro travel in the future.

Smart Cards for the 'Shakti' Scheme

The government has also given its approval for introducing smart cards for the 'Shakti' scheme, which offers free bus travel to women. This will create a single, contactless payment system for both free and paid travel.

The Rise of Digital Payments

Ever since the bus fares were increased on January 5, more and more passengers have switched to UPI payments to avoid the hassle of finding exact change. It's worth noting that currently, almost half of BMTC's ticket revenue comes from UPI payments.

Overall, BMTC's new dynamic QR-based ticketing system is a game-changer for public transport. By offering transparency, speed, and convenience all-in-one, this digital step will not only improve the passenger experience but also pave the way for a smarter mobility future.

Also read: Bengaluru Father-Son Duo In Burqa Steal Rs 80 Lakh Computer Parts, Arrested