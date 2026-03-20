Hong Kong Art Week 2026: 10 Must-See Art Fairs, Shows, And More Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel Hong Kong may dominate the conversation each spring, but the city's art week is built from many smaller gravitational pulls - fairs, districts, and institutions that reveal how Hong Kong's scene actually works on the ground.

For Hong Kong Art Week 2026, local art-world figures are pointing visitors not only to the expected tentpoles, but also to the places that give the week its particular texture: a harborfront fair with new sectors, a second fair known for discovery, and a South Side gallery cluster that has become one of the city's most concentrated corridors for contemporary art.

Below are three of the standout destinations highlighted for March.

Art Basel Hong Kong

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai

Set directly on the harborfront, Art Basel Hong Kong returns March 29 to March 31, with an invitation-only VIP day on March 28. Fair director Angelle Siyang-Le framed the 2026 edition around Hong Kong's long history as a meeting point for“cultures, perspectives, and ideas,” adding that the fair is aiming for“refreshed energy and perspective.”

Several initiatives are designed to signal that shift. Echoes, a new sector, will focus on works made within the past five years. Encounters - the fair's platform for large-scale projects - is being rethought this year with an off-site presentation at Pacific Place, including a new installation by Christine Sun Kim. The fair will also introduce Zero10, the digital art sector that drew attention at Art Basel Miami Beach in December.

Art Central

Central Harbourfront, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central

Running March 25 to March 29 (with an invitation-only VIP day on March 24), Art Central positions itself as a discovery-driven counterpoint to Art Basel. Now in its 11th edition, the fair will bring together over 100 galleries, with an emphasis on emerging artists and new work.

A new Creative Programme curated by Zoie Yung is set to focus on digital culture and embodiment. Two commissions are being singled out as key stops: Kaitlyn Hau's“Recursive Feedback Ritual 0.01(2026),” described as a real-time computational sculpture pushing experimentation in the field, and Chaklam Ng's“Shadow Work(2026),” a performance that examines the shifting relationship between performer and instrument beyond conventional musical output.

Wong Chuk Hang Galleries

Southern District, various locations

For many Hong Kong insiders, the South Side has become the week's most energizing detour. The former industrial area around Wong Chuk Hang and Tin Wan now holds a dense mix of galleries and studios, and it has developed into one of the city's fastest-evolving art districts.

Siyang-Le recommends visiting during SouthsideSaturday, when openings, talks, and special programs create an all-day rhythm across the neighborhood. Another focal moment arrives with Late Night Southside on March 24, 8 to 11 p.m., when more than 28 galleries are slated to stay open for an evening of exhibitions and conversation.

Among the exhibitions noted in the district, De Sarthe will present a historical survey of American artist Jack Tworkov (1900–1982), focusing on works from his early, formative years among the Abstract Expressionists - a reminder that Hong Kong Art Week's most compelling encounters often happen beyond the fair aisles.

With Art Basel's new initiatives, Art Central's commissions, and the South Side's after-hours openings, Hong Kong Art Week 2026 reads less like a single event and more like a citywide choreography - one that rewards visitors willing to move between the harborfront and the back streets where the scene is still actively being made.