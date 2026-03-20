Tripura BJP Gears Up For TTAADC Polls, Candidate List To Be Out Soon

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with party sources indicating that the list of candidates will be announced shortly.

BJP Finalises Electoral Strategy

According to party insiders, a series of internal meetings is underway to finalise electoral strategies and assess potential candidates. The leadership is prioritising individuals with strong grassroots connections and a clean public image to bolster the party's prospects in the district council polls. The TTAADC elections are being viewed as politically crucial, with the BJP aiming to improve its performance and expand its footprint in the tribal belt.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has earlier stated that the party is targeting all seats in the ADC elections. Meanwhile, the alliance between the BJP and the Tipra Motha Party--which currently governs the council--appears uncertain, as both parties have intensified independent efforts to consolidate their respective support bases across tribal areas.

Central Leadership Reviews Preparations

In a parallel development, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and National Secretary Vinod Sonkar, who arrived in the state on Friday, met Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala. Describing the interaction, the Chief Minister said it was "meaningful and productive," focusing on organisational matters and ongoing development initiatives.

The central leaders also held a baitthk with state leaders at the state guest house, attended by Assembly Speaker Rampada Jamatia, ministers Tinku Roy and Kishor Barman, along with other party functionaries.

Another key organisational meeting is scheduled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Awaas on Saturday morning, where discussions are expected to centre on poll strategies and candidate selection for the elections slated for April 12.

Election Schedule and Details

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 9,62,697 voters are eligible to participate in the elections across 28 constituencies. This includes 4,82,025 male voters, 4,80,666 female voters, and six from the third gender category. As many as 1,257 polling stations have been identified and categorised based on sensitivity. The counting of votes will take place on April 17. (ANI)

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