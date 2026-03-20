New Mexico Elopement Photographer And Videographer Casey Addason Photography Names Top High-Desert Elopement Locations Across The State

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ghost Ranch is the most visually dramatic location in the state - the red and gold cliffs of Abiquiu produce a backdrop that can't be replicated anywhere else in the country," said Casey Addason."New Mexico elopement photographer and videographer Casey Addason Photography has identified Ghost Ranch, Tent Rocks, Diablo Canyon, and Museum Hill as the top four elopement locations for couples seeking dramatic high-desert landscapes with photo and video coverage.

SANTA FE, NM - Casey Addason Photography, a documentary elopement photography and videography studio based in Santa Fe, has identified Ghost Ranch, Tent Rocks, Diablo Canyon, and Museum Hill as the top four elopement locations in New Mexico for couples seeking dramatic high-desert landscapes with combined photo and video coverage. The studio offers elopement packages starting at $2,200 and has photographed and filmed ceremonies at each of these locations throughout northern New Mexico.

Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu ranks as the most visually dramatic location in the state. The red and gold sandstone cliffs - the same formations that inspired Georgia O'Keeffe's iconic paintings - provide a backdrop that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the country. Ghost Ranch accommodates small private ceremonies and elopements with advance coordination. The site's remote setting and changing light throughout the day give each elopement a distinct look.

Tent Rocks National Monument, formally known as Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks, offers a slot canyon approach that opens into panoramic mesa views. The smooth volcanic tuff formations create a natural corridor that is uniquely suited for intimate ceremonies and portrait sessions. The hike to the mesa takes approximately 45 minutes and results in sweeping views of the Rio Grande Valley and the Jemez Mountains.

Diablo Canyon, located 20 minutes from downtown Santa Fe along the Rio Cebolla, requires no permit for small personal ceremonies. The volcanic basalt walls and wide open sky make it a natural choice for couples who want a dramatic New Mexico setting without the logistics of a larger location. Sunrise and late afternoon sessions produce the most dynamic light at Diablo Canyon.

Museum Hill in Santa Fe offers a different kind of elopement experience - a curated cultural setting with views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, accessible pathways, and proximity to downtown accommodations. It is well suited for couples who want the New Mexico landscape without a remote drive.

"New Mexico has some of the most visually compelling land in the country, and most of it is accessible to anyone willing to show up," said Casey Addason. "Elopements here don't require a big budget or a long guest list - they just require showing up somewhere that matters."

Elopement packages include combined photo and video coverage. Video deliverables include a ceremony edit and a short highlight film. Photo deliverables include all edited images from the ceremony and portrait session delivered via private gallery within four to six weeks. All packages include commercial usage rights.

Casey Addason Photography is LGBTQ+ friendly and currently booking 2026 and 2027 elopements. The studio serves the full state of New Mexico, including Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Taos, Abiquiu, and destination locations throughout the region.

For elopement packages and location details: addasonphoto

Contact:... | (607) 237-6802 | addasonphoto | @caseyaddason