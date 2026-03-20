Amid Orry Controversy, Sara Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Head Out For A Fun Outing Together

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy with social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, actors Sara Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted stepping out together after a movie outing, appearing completely unfazed.

The duo was seen giggling and exchanging smiles, while the papas clicked them.

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted at the same theatre just minutes earlier.

The video shows Sara Ali Khan walking ahead in a flowing blue ethnic outfit, while Palak follows behind in a casual black top paired with denims.

Interestingly, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen arriving at the venue earlier, dressed in a hoodie, maintaining a low profile.

His presence has once again fueled chatter around his rumoured relationship with Palak Tiwari.

The two have often been linked together, but till date neither Ibrahim nor Palak has ever publicly confirmed their relationship.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, shares a friendly bond with Palak, and is often spotted together in social settings.

Adding to the buzz, Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan, on account of Palak's birthday in October, had shared a birthday post for her on her social media account, subtly acknowledging their closeness.

The post was soon deleted.

For the uninitiated, Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh, while Palak is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari.

Talking about the controversy, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, stirred headlines when his close friendship with Ibrahim reportedly fell apart.

While Orry did not take names directly, his statements were widely interpreted as indirect jabs at Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Palak.

The alleged fallout made headlines for weeks earlier this year, after which Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed Orry on social media platforms.

–IANS

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