CLARITY Act Talks Signal Possible White House And Lawmakers Accord

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) U.S. lawmakers and the White House appear to be edging toward a political agreement on how stablecoin yields fit into the forthcoming crypto market-structure framework, potentially reviving momentum for the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, commonly known as the CLARITY Act. Politico reported that an“agreement in principle” has been reached between Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks, both members of the Senate Banking Committee, signaling a potential path forward for the stalled bill.

While specifics remain sparse, Alsobrooks said the arrangement would aim to protect financial innovation while curbing the risk of widespread deposit flight. In particular, she noted that the deal contemplates prohibiting stablecoin yield on“passive balances,” a key constraint designed to limit how much yield can be earned on funds that aren't actively deployed in productive channels. This balance-fostering innovation while addressing stability concerns-is central to the ongoing negotiations, according to the report.

Details of the prospective agreement have not yet been disclosed publicly, and Tillis indicated that the crypto industry should vet the language before it is finalized. Cointelegraph reached out to the White House for comment on the prospective deal, but no response was provided by publication time.

As this week unfolded, broader momentum around crypto regulation also resurfaced in remarks from lawmakers sympathetic to a comprehensive framework. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, a veteran advocate for digital-asset policy, told attendees at the DC Blockchain Summit that lawmakers are“so close” to passing a comprehensive regulatory framework. A Lummis spokesperson later indicated that a deal could materialize in the near term and that ethics language within the bill remains a focus for refinement.

The CLARITY Act, which envisions a clearer set of rules for digital assets and market structure, has long been viewed as a critical piece of policy parity following the GENIUS stablecoin framework's enactment. Initially expected to glide through Congress, the bill slowed in January after major industry players, including Coinbase, voiced concerns about whether stablecoin issuers could share yields with token holders. Those objections underscored ongoing tensions between innovation incentives and consumer protection in a rapidly evolving sector.

For context, the broader regulatory conversation around crypto in the United States is inseparable from evolving views on stablecoins and their economics. The GENIUS framework, signed into law earlier, signaled a shift toward formalizing oversight, yet it also raised questions about how yield-bearing instruments would operate within a regulated ecosystem. The CLARITY Act's fate hinges on resolving those questions-especially around yield, custody, and who ultimately benefits from crypto's growth.

Agreement in principle reportedly reached between White House-adjacent lawmakers on the CLARITY Act, suggesting renewed momentum for market-structure reform. Core sticking point under discussion: whether stablecoin yield may be allowed on passive balances, with a proposed prohibition designed to prevent deposit flight and systemic risk. Industry insiders stress the need for vetting the language, as details are not yet public and could shift before formal introduction. Senator Cynthia Lummis's comments reinforce optimism for a comprehensive regulatory framework, with ethics language under active negotiation. Banks argue that yield-bearing stablecoins threaten their market share and deposit stability, while White House aides have argued that the concerns may be overstated and could unleash capital into a regulated environment.

Key takeawaysThe path forward: what changes could mean for markets and users

The potential revival of CLARITY Act discussions carries significant implications for investors, issuers, and users across the crypto ecosystem. If lawmakers settle on a framework that permits regulated stablecoins but confines yield on passive balances, the industry could gain clearer guardrails for product design and risk management. For issuers, a well-defined regime would reduce uncertainty around how they structure yields, custody, and on-chain mechanics, potentially accelerating product development and partnerships with compliant financial institutions.

From an investor perspective, clearer rules could translate into a more predictable regulatory backdrop, which historically has been a driver of institutional participation. Yet the tension between innovation and stability remains palpable. Bankers have argued that even well-regulated stablecoins could siphon deposits away from traditional banks, a concern echoed by industry observers who emphasize the necessity of preserving financial stability while enabling responsible crypto innovation.

Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Council for Digital Asset Policy, has framed these concerns as manageable within a robust framework. He told reporters that stabilization of the regulatory environment could attract fresh capital into the banking system if dollar-denominated stablecoins are legalized and properly overseen. The argument underscores a broader point: crypto's growth could be compatible with, rather than a substitute for, traditional finance-so long as the rules incentivize prudent risk management and guardrails against misalignment between yields and liquidity.

The evolving dialogue also reflects a larger strategic dynamic: policymakers are trying to strike a balance between attracting innovation to the United States and preventing misalignment that could destabilize financial markets. As the process unfolds, the next milestones will likely hinge on the release of formal draft language, the incorporation of ethics provisions, and a final industry vetting period. The absence of a public response from the White House in this round reinforces how fluid the situation remains, with lawmakers and regulators aiming to map a path that satisfies both innovation advocates and traditional financial incumbents.

For readers tracking the regulatory arc, the CLARITY Act sits at the intersection of policy clarity and practical product design. It is not just about whether stablecoins can yield returns, but about who controls those returns, how they are distributed, and how risk is managed across on-chain and off-chain rails. The current negotiations suggest a greater willingness to align on principles-openness to innovation paired with guardrails to guard investors and the broader financial system.

As always, the market will respond to fresh details. Investors and builders should watch for the publication of the draft language, the contours of any ethics and governance provisions, and how banks and non-bank financial intermediaries are integrated into the new regime. The next days could reveal a more concrete timetable for CLARITY Act passage, or reveal additional frictions that delay a final vote. In either case, the discussion signals a pivotal moment for crypto governance in the United States.

In its early-phase outreach, Cointelegraph attempted to obtain comment from the White House about the prospective deal but did not receive a response by publication time. As the lobbying and policymaking process continues, observers will be attentive to how this agreement in principle translates into formal language and a concrete legislative path. The stakes are high: a clear, workable framework could unlock a wave of institutional involvement and user-facing crypto products, while also defining the boundaries of what constitutes permissible yield generation in a regulated market.

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