Doris O. Iheagwam Named A Featured Member By P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization Of Women Of Excellence Recognized)

MENAFN - GetNews)P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) has named Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York as a Featured Member. This distinction acknowledges her achievements in the field of social services, which will be detailed in a two-page spread in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.

About Doris O. Iheagwam

Doris O. Iheagwam works at Homes for the Homeless as a licensed case manager. She also worked for Platinum Community Care as a social worker connecting asylum seekers with the resources needed to navigate their new circumstances and build stable lives.

Earlier in her career Iheagwam interned at the Educational Alliance, the Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center's Take Action program. Her first social work job was working with the American Red Cross as a family activities worker. She has served as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education in public schools where she carried a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing and also has experience working in preventive services, foster care, and with those who are disabled.

Well-recognized for her achievements in her field, Iheagwam has received honors from Who's Who in America, Strathmore's Who's Who, Madison's Who's Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024 and was recently named an Industry Leader and an Honored Member.

Iheagwam received her B.A. in Sociology from CUNY Brooklyn College and her M.S.W from New York University. She has studied social work at Fordham University, University of South Carolina, and Robertson College. She has co-led parenting workshops and has given a presentation on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public schools.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members' achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit .

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