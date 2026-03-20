Industrial Applications Of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF, CAS 67-47-0): Insights From A Chemical Supplier
From the perspective of chemical manufacturers and suppliers, the market interest in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural has grown significantly over the past decade. At Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd., we have observed rising demand for 5-HMF from research laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and advanced materials companies across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Understanding the industrial uses of 5-HMF helps explain why this compound is becoming an increasingly important intermediate in modern chemical production.
In recent years, interest in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural has increased significantly because it can be produced from renewable carbohydrates such as fructose and glucose. This makes 5-HMF chemical an important intermediate for many green chemistry applications.
Chemical Characteristics That Make 5-HMF Valuable
The industrial value of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural lies in its unique molecular structure. The molecule contains a furan ring, an aldehyde group, and a hydroxymethyl functional group, allowing it to participate in a wide range of organic reactions.
Key chemical information:
. Chemical name: 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
. CAS number: 67-47-0
. Molecular formula: C6H6O3
. Molecular weight: 126.11 g/mol
Pharmaceutical Research and Chemical Intermediates
One of the most common applications of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is in pharmaceutical research and intermediate synthesis.
Many pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations use 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) as a starting material in the development of heterocyclic compounds and biologically active molecules. The aldehyde functional group makes it particularly useful in condensation reactions and derivative synthesis.
In our experience as a chemical supplier, pharmaceutical customers typically purchase 5-HMF for:
. laboratory research
. synthesis of drug intermediates
. small-scale pilot production
. catalyst development studies
Compared with many other biomass-derived chemicals, 5-HMF offers relatively high reactivity, making it suitable for multiple synthetic pathways.
For research institutions working on bio-based pharmaceuticals, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural often serves as an accessible platform compound.
Bio-Based Chemicals and Renewable Chemical Industry
Another major application of 5-HMF is in the rapidly growing bio-based chemical sector.
Many chemical companies are exploring renewable alternatives to petroleum-based feedstocks. In this context, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural acts as an important intermediate for producing several high-value chemicals.
Important derivatives derived from 5-HMF include:
. 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA)
. 2,5-Dimethylfuran (DMF)
. Levulinic acid derivatives
Among these products, FDCA has attracted strong industrial interest because it can be used to produce polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a bio-based polymer that may replace PET in certain packaging applications.
Several international chemical companies are currently developing industrial processes that convert 5-HMF into FDCA at large scale.
As a result, the global demand for reliable 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural suppliers is gradually increasing.
Advanced Materials and Polymer Development
Beyond pharmaceuticals and renewable chemicals, 5-HMF also plays a role in the development of advanced materials.
Because of its reactive functional groups, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural can be modified to produce monomers and cross-linking agents used in polymer chemistry.
In recent years, research on bio-based polymers has increased significantly. Materials derived from 5-HMF are being investigated for applications such as:
. sustainable packaging materials
. high-performance resins
. specialty coatings
. biodegradable plastics
For materials science researchers, 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) offers a promising starting point for developing next-generation sustainable materials.
Increasing Global Demand for 5-HMF
Over the past several years, we have observed a gradual increase in international inquiries related to 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural.
Demand mainly comes from three types of customers:
1. Research laboratories and universities working on biomass chemistry2. Pharmaceutical companies exploring new intermediate synthesis routes3. Materials science companies developing renewable polymers
Many of these customers purchase 5-HMF in laboratory or pilot-scale quantities before scaling up their research programs.
This trend reflects a broader industry movement toward renewable feedstocks and sustainable chemical processes.
Reliable Supply of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0)
As a manufacturer and exporter of fine chemicals, Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd. provides stable supply of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF, CAS 67-47-0 ) to customers worldwide.
Our experience in chemical export and international logistics allows us to support clients in pharmaceutical research, materials science, and specialty chemical manufacturing.
Key strengths include:
. consistent product quality
. stable production capacity
. professional export service
. flexible packaging options
For companies looking to buy 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural CAS 67-47-0 for industrial or research applications, working with a reliable supplier is essential to ensure both quality and supply stability.
As research and industrial development of biomass-derived chemicals continues to expand, 5-HMF is expected to remain an important intermediate in the global chemical industry.
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