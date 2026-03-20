Real Estate Listing Agent In Kirkland, WA Brings Three New Properties To Market Spanning Des Moines, Bellevue, And Kirkland

Kirkland, WA - Gina Madeya has just brought three new listings to market, offering buyers a range of opportunities across the greater Seattle area - from a value-oriented Des Moines condo to a refined Bellevue estate and a stylish downtown Kirkland retreat.

The first listing is a move-in ready Des Moines condo offering 1,246 square feet of refreshed living space, a two-story layout, cozy fireplace, and a covered deck overlooking the pool. Two storage spaces and a prime location near freeways, shopping, and transit round out its appeal. Gina Madeya, a top real estate agent in Kirkland, WA, brings her market expertise to buyers and sellers throughout the Puget Sound region.

In Bellevue's coveted Bridle Trails neighborhood, Madeya has listed a stunning 2,812-square-foot Burnstead two-story resale on a quiet cul-de-sac. The home features a chef's kitchen with slab granite, gracious living spaces, a luxurious primary suite, versatile bonus rooms, and a private fenced backyard ideal for entertaining. A leading Realtor in Kirkland, WA, Madeya brings deep Eastside market knowledge to every transaction.

Rounding out the trio is a sleek 653-square-foot condo in sought-after Kirkland Central. With one bedroom, one bathroom, convenient parking, and a prime location steps from downtown Kirkland's dining and shopping, it is a strong opportunity for buyers seeking walkable, low-maintenance living. As a top Kirkland, WA Realtor, Madeya is known for curating listings that meet a wide range of buyer needs and goals.

"Each of these homes tells a different story, but they all represent strong opportunities in today's market," said Gina Madeya. "My job is to make sure the right buyer finds the right home - and that they feel informed and confident throughout the entire process."

Backed by Windermere and holding the Five Star REALTOR® designation since 2018, Gina Madeya is a real estate listing agent in Kirkland, WA with a client-first approach rooted in decades of corporate and community leadership. To view these listings or connect with Gina, visit today.