Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania Injured In Accident, Recovering

Raymond Group Managing Director Gautam Singhania on Friday sustained minor injuries due to an accident, as per his official spokesperson.

Spokesperson Confirms Recovery in Mumbai

Singhania is recovering in Mumbai after the accident "Gautam Singhania (Managing Director of the Raymond Group) suffered minor injuries following an accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai," his spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited.

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