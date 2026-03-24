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EU, Australia Sign Free Trade Agreement, New Defense Partnership
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The EU and Australia announced a free trade agreement and the adoption of a security and defense partnership to enhance cooperation in the maritime and cyber security fields Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that after a decade of work, the two sides concluded its trade agreement, considering this step a win for both sides."The EU and Australia may be geographically far apart but we couldn't be closer in terms of how we see the world," von der Leyen said, adding that the two are ready to join forces at a time of global turmoil emphasized that the two are long-time allies and stressed that Europe's security and Indo-Pacific stability are not separate conversations his part, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "This is a significant moment for our nation as we secure an agreement with the world's second largest economy."
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