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Mahuchikh Wins Gold, Levchenko Takes Silver At World Athletics Indoor Championships
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mahuchikh claimed first place with a jump of 2.01 meters, clearing the height on her first attempt, Ukrinform reports.
This victory marked Ukraine's 10th gold medal at World Athletics Indoor Championships.
Levchenko shared second place with Australia's Nicola Olyslagers and Serbia's Angelina Topic, all clearing 1.99 meters.
Photo: (c)Ulf Schiller/athletix
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