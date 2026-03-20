Rancho Cucamonga City Council Candidate David Vangorden Calls For Transparency On Proposed Etiwanda Heights Development Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Growth without infrastructure is not progress.” David VanGorden is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council against incumbent Kristine Scott."District 2 candidate says infrastructure planning and public input must guide major development decisions.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - March 20th, 2026 - Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 candidate David VanGorden is encouraging residents to take a closer look at the proposed expansion of the Etiwanda Heights development plan, saying the issue highlights broader questions about infrastructure, transparency, and long-term planning in the city.

In 2019, the City of Rancho Cucamonga approved the Etiwanda Heights Neighborhood and Conservation Plan, which established a framework for approximately 3,000 homes while preserving significant open space in the area.

More recently, a proposal has been introduced that could increase that number to approximately 6,000 homes, a change that has prompted questions from residents across Rancho Cucamonga.

VanGorden says the discussion is not about stopping growth, but about ensuring that development occurs responsibly.

“Rancho Cucamonga has grown for decades, and growth itself is not the issue,” VanGorden said.“The real question is whether our infrastructure - our roads, water systems, public safety resources, and community services - is ready to support that growth.”

Residents have raised concerns about how the amendment process unfolded and whether sufficient public communication occurred prior to recent planning decisions.

VanGorden believes these conversations are important for the future of the city.

“When development plans evolve, residents deserve clear explanations about why those changes are being proposed, what the long-term impacts may be, and how infrastructure will support them,” he said.

The proposed development expansion has also sparked broader conversations about traffic congestion, utility capacity, public safety services, and school impacts as Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow.

VanGorden says those questions should guide the city's planning priorities moving forward.

“Responsible planning starts with a simple principle,” he said.“Growth without infrastructure is not progress.”

Click here for more information on David VanGorden's campaign or development issues in Rancho Cucamonga, including the Etiwanda Heights project.

ABOUT DAVID VANGORDEN

David VanGorden is a 30-year Rancho Cucamonga resident and retired law enforcement professional who is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 in the November 2026 General Municipal Election.

VanGorden's campaign focuses on responsible development, infrastructure planning, fiscal accountability, public safety, and ensuring residents have a stronger voice in local government.

VanGorden is running against incumbent Councilmember Kristine Scott.

For more information, visit: