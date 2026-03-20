45% Of UK Buyers Say Getting A Bathroom Vanity Unit The Right Size Is Harder Than Plumbing

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"Harvey George logo with photo of bespoke bathroom vanity unit manufactured by Harvey George."A new Harvey George survey of 100 UK respondents found that 45% say getting a bathroom vanity unit the right size for the room is harder than dealing with plumbing, while 81% believe returning a large unit is difficult. The findings suggest that visual fit, confidence in the space, and fear of making an expensive mistake are major barriers when buying a vanity unit online.

UNITED KINGDOM - 20 March, 2026 - Harvey George has published its UK Bathroom Vanity Purchase Survey, a February 2026 study of 100 UK respondents, revealing that the hardest part of buying a bathroom vanity is not plumbing, but getting the size right in the room. In the survey, 45% said room fit and sizing were the hardest part of the decision, compared with 23% who said plumbing was the main concern.

The research also found that 81% of respondents believe returning a large vanity is difficult, reinforcing how high the stakes can feel when the item is bulky, made to order, or expensive to reverse. When asked which digital feature would help most before buying, 64% chose the ability to view the vanity from different angles in 3D.

The findings suggest that buying a bathroom vanity online is not only a technical decision. It is also a visual confidence decision. Buyers want to know not just whether a vanity can fit, but whether it will feel too large, too heavy, or simply wrong once it is in the room.

Shaun Griffiths, Associate Director at Harvey George Ltd, said:“Most people assume the biggest worry is plumbing. Our survey suggests the bigger fear is getting the vanity wrong in the space itself. That matters because a vanity is one of the largest visual and practical decisions in a bathroom. If buyers are hesitant, brands and retailers need to do a better job helping them judge scale, fit and room balance before they commit.”

The full report is available on Harvey George's website under the title UK Bathroom Vanity Purchase Survey. The study is designed to support journalists, editors, interior writers and home-improvement publications covering bathroom design, online home purchases, consumer hesitation, visualisation tools and renovation decision-making.

Media contact: Shaun Griffiths, Associate Director,..., +44 (0)1423810070

Notes to editors:

Methodology:

Harvey George's UK Bathroom Vanity Purchase Survey was conducted in February 2026 as an online survey of 100 UK respondents. The questionnaire was mostly fixed-choice, with some open-answer responses. Harvey George notes that, because this was not a random probability sample, a strict margin of error does not apply.

About Harvey George:

Harvey George is a UK bathroom furniture brand focused on bespoke, made-to-order, handcrafted bathroom vanity units and related furniture.