Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market To Reach USD 3.84 Billion By 2035, Owing To Rising Demand For Food, Pharma, And Industrial Applications Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is growing steadily as demand rises for clean-label, biodegradable, and multi-functional additives, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 0.94 billion in 2025 to USD 1.48 billion by 2035.

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

The growth of the market is driven by increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods, rising use of CMC as a pharmaceutical excipient, and expanding drilling activity in oil & gas exploration.







The U.S. Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is estimated at USD 0.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.65%.

With a strong distribution network for specialized chemical ingredients and steady demand from food processors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and oil and gas companies, the U.S. is the biggest single-country market for CMC outside of China.

Rising Demand for CMC as a Pharmaceutical Excipient and Food-Grade Functional Additive Propel Market Expansion Globally

The main factor driving the growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market share is the growing demand for CMC as a pharmaceutical excipient and food-grade functional additive. In an environment where pharmacopeial standards are becoming more stringent, drug manufacturers are depending more and more on high-purity sodium CMC for tablet binding, controlled-release coating, and oral suspension stabilization. Because of the compound's well-established safety profile, widespread regulatory acceptability, and demonstrated performance in both solid and liquid dosage forms, the pharmaceutical market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.88% through 2035. As manufacturers employ cellulose gum to preserve texture, avoid syneresis, and enhance freeze-thaw stability in dairy products, baked goods, and plant-based formulations, the global expansion of convenience food and frozen food categories is concurrently sustaining the demand for food-grade CMC. This increases the total addressable market and strengthens CMC's market share worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Grade

The high purity (above 99%) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 43.06% in 2025, driven by mandatory compliance with FDA 21 CFR, European Pharmacopoeia, and USP monograph specifications that require pharmaceutical and food manufacturers to source CMC meeting tightly controlled degree of substitution globally. The high purity segment is also expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.42% globally, reflecting the continued expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity globally and the emergence of battery-grade CMC globally.

By End-Use

By 2025, the food & beverages segment contributed the largest revenue share of 36.12%, as CMC serves as the primary thickening, stabilizing, and moisture-retention agent across various food applications globally. The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.80% between 2026 and 2035, driven by increasing drug manufacturing capacity in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the carboxymethyl cellulose market, accounting for 42.26% of global revenue in 2025 according to Mordor Intelligence, and advancing at a CAGR of 5.07% through 2035, supported by China's dominant role as the world's largest CMC producer and consumer and India's rapidly expanding processed food, pharmaceutical, and personal care manufacturing sectors.

In 2025, the carboxymethyl cellulose market revenue share in North America accounted for second largest share led by steady pharmaceutical and food processing demand in the U.S. and partially offset by strength in recovery of oil & gas drilling activity across the Permian Basin and Gulf of Mexico that is creating renewed need for CMC-based drilling fluid additives.

Key Players:



Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC (CP Kelco)

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Daicel Corporation

DKS Co., Ltd.

Lamberti S.p.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Sinocmc Chemical Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mikro-Technik GmbH & Co. KG

Amtex Corp.

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS (AKKIM)

J.M. Huber Corporation

Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation Shandong Head Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Ashland completed the expansion of its pharmaceutical production facility in Cabreúva, Brazil, increasing pharmaceutical-grade CMC and excipient output capacity to serve growing drug manufacturing demand across Latin America, reinforcing its position as the leading supplier of pharmaceutical-grade CMC in the Western Hemisphere.

In March 2025, Nippon Paper Industries held the completion ceremony for its new lithium-ion battery-grade CMC plant in Hungary, adding 24,000 metric tons per year of dedicated battery-grade capacity to serve European electric vehicle battery manufacturers, marking the company's most significant capacity investment outside Japan.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Production & Capacity Metrics – helps you understand global CMC production trends, regional output distribution, and capacity utilization levels among key manufacturers, enabling better assessment of supply-demand balance.

Raw Material Cost & Supply Analysis – helps you track price fluctuations of wood pulp and cotton linters along with export-import dynamics (China vs. Rest of World), providing insights into cost pressures and sourcing risks.

Regulatory Compliance & Quality Benchmarks – helps you evaluate adherence to FDA, USP, EU Pharmacopoeia, REACH, and sustainability certifications, ensuring clarity on quality standards across pharmaceutical, food, and industrial grades.

End-Use Consumption & Demand Trends – helps you identify high-growth application areas including plant-based food formulations and battery-grade CMC demand linked to lithium-ion battery expansion.

Competitive Pricing & Trade Analysis – helps you analyze regional price benchmarks, export trends, and pricing differentials across pharmaceutical, food, and industrial grades, supporting strategic pricing decisions. Future Technology & Regulatory Outlook – helps you uncover upcoming standards such as battery-grade CMC metal contamination norms and track innovation-driven demand shifts.

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