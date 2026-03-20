MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kirkland Lake Discoveries Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market

March 20, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCID to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB").

The Company's shares will begin trading on the OTCQB at the market open today under the symbol "KLKLF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KLDC."

The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market and is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Strategic Value for U.S. Investors

The uplisting to the OTCQB provides several key advantages for the Company's growing U.S. shareholder base, including:

Ease of Trading: U.S. investors can now trade KLKLF shares in U.S. Dollars (USD) during U.S. market hours through their preferred online or full-service brokerage. Real-Time Transparency: Investors gain access to Real-Time Level 2 Quotes, providing greater price discovery and market depth than previously available on the OTCID. Broker Compatibility: As an SEC-recognized "Established Public Market," the OTCQB typically removes restrictions and surcharges often applied by brokerages to lower-tier markets, facilitating broader broker-dealer coverage. DTC Eligibility: Enables electronic clearing and settlement, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with trading Canadian-listed securities in the U.S.

"Our move to the OTCQB is specifically designed to bridge the gap for our American investors," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. "By meeting the OTCQB's rigorous standards for financial reporting and corporate governance, we are providing U.S. investors with the transparency they deserve. This increased accessibility comes at a critical time as we ramp up exploration at our KL West property and integrate the Mirado Gold Project into our portfolio."

The uplisting follows a series of significant milestones for the Company, including the successful closing of the Mirado Gold Project acquisition earlier this month and the commencement of a 25,000 m drill program.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on .

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Sklepowicz

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 226-979-3515

Email: ...

Website:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, future drill programs, the results thereof, and the potential for new discoveries. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.







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Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.