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BLR Airport Named 'Best Regional Airport In India & South Asia' At Skytrax Awards For The Third Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, April 20, 2026: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has been recognised as the 'Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia' for the third consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026. This recognition reaffirms BLR Airport's position as one of the region's leading travel hubs. The airport has also advanced in the global airport rankings in 2026, moving up from 48 to 41, reaffirming its position among the world's top 50 airports and reflecting its continued focus on delivering a world-class passenger experience.
The Skytrax World Airport Awards, widely regarded as a global benchmark for airport excellence, recognise airports that deliver outstanding customer experience across key touchpoints, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, retail, security, immigration and departures. This recognition builds on BLR Airport's consistent performance across both experience and scale. The airport has received global recognitions recently including being named 'Best Airport in Arrivals Globally' for the fourth time. While Terminal 2 became the first in India to receive a 5-star Skytrax rating, the airport has also achieved the highest Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation programme and Level 3 Accessibility Accreditation, reflecting leadership across sustainability, inclusivity, and customer experience.
Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), added, "Our continued recognition at the Skytrax World Airport Awards reflects the strength of our long-term vision and consistent focus on passenger experience. It is a testament to the collective effort of our teams and partners who continue to push the boundaries of what a modern airport experience can be. At BLR Airport, our focus is on building for the future, where design, technology and sustainability come together to create a seamless passenger journey. As we scale and strengthen our position as a key transfer hub in the region, we remain committed to continuously raising the bar on service and experience."
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "Winning this award for a third consecutive year is a fantastic achievement for Bangalore Airport and highlights strong appreciation shown by passengers. Terminal 2 has strengthened the airport's reputation, and Bangalore is now positioned among the region's most recognisable airports."
BLR Airport continues to see strong growth across passenger and cargo operations, having served 43.82 million passengers and handled 520,985 metric tonnes of cargo in Calendar Year 2025. Supported by network expansion and infrastructure enhancements, the airport is further strengthening its position as a key transfer hub in the region, reflecting its commitment to delivering a differentiated airport experience that evolves with passenger expectations.
The Skytrax World Airport Awards, widely regarded as a global benchmark for airport excellence, recognise airports that deliver outstanding customer experience across key touchpoints, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, retail, security, immigration and departures. This recognition builds on BLR Airport's consistent performance across both experience and scale. The airport has received global recognitions recently including being named 'Best Airport in Arrivals Globally' for the fourth time. While Terminal 2 became the first in India to receive a 5-star Skytrax rating, the airport has also achieved the highest Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation programme and Level 3 Accessibility Accreditation, reflecting leadership across sustainability, inclusivity, and customer experience.
Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), added, "Our continued recognition at the Skytrax World Airport Awards reflects the strength of our long-term vision and consistent focus on passenger experience. It is a testament to the collective effort of our teams and partners who continue to push the boundaries of what a modern airport experience can be. At BLR Airport, our focus is on building for the future, where design, technology and sustainability come together to create a seamless passenger journey. As we scale and strengthen our position as a key transfer hub in the region, we remain committed to continuously raising the bar on service and experience."
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "Winning this award for a third consecutive year is a fantastic achievement for Bangalore Airport and highlights strong appreciation shown by passengers. Terminal 2 has strengthened the airport's reputation, and Bangalore is now positioned among the region's most recognisable airports."
BLR Airport continues to see strong growth across passenger and cargo operations, having served 43.82 million passengers and handled 520,985 metric tonnes of cargo in Calendar Year 2025. Supported by network expansion and infrastructure enhancements, the airport is further strengthening its position as a key transfer hub in the region, reflecting its commitment to delivering a differentiated airport experience that evolves with passenger expectations.
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