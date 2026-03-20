Manish Malhotra Mother Funeral: Bollywood Stars Like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan And More Attend Last Rites

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima, passed away at the age of 94. Her last rites were held Friday, attended by Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar and Urmila Matondkar.

Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima, passed away at the age of 94. Her funeral was held on Friday. Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani were among those who came to offer their condolences.

Director-producer David Dhawan also attended Manish Malhotra's mother's funeral. A very sad-looking Khushi Kapoor was also spotted at the venue.

Sophie Choudry and Freddy Daruwala came to pay their last respects to Manish Malhotra's mother. Varun Dhawan's sister-in-law, Jahnvi, was also seen at the funeral.

Karan Johar, a close friend of Manish, attended the funeral and looked quite emotional. Varun Dhawan was also there with his wife, Natasha Dalal, to support the designer.

Actors Urmila Matondkar and Fatima Sana Shaikh also came to designer Manish Malhotra's mother's funeral to offer their support.

Vijay Varma and Ronit Roy also came for the last rites of Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima. The sadness was clearly visible on their faces.