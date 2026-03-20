Azerbaijani Oil Prices Surge To New Heights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $4.91, or 4.2%, on March 19 from the previous level, coming in at $122.70 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free On Board) price of Azeri Light crude grew by $6.25, or 5.55%, to $118.78 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $4.45, or 5.44%, to $86.22 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $4.91, or 4.36%, to $117.44 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.