Esophageal Cancer Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Eli Lilly, Amgen, Zymeworks, Beigene
"Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2034"The Key Esophageal Cancer Companies in the market include - Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Apexigen, and others.
The Esophageal Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Esophageal Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Esophageal Cancer market dynamics.
DelveInsight's "Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of the Esophageal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esophageal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
The Esophageal Cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
To Know in detail about the Esophageal Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Visit, Esophageal Cancer Market Insights
Some of the key facts of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report:
Esophageal Cancer market size was highest in the United States among the 7MM countries, accounting for approximately USD 1 billion in 2023, representing 40% of the total 7MM market share
In March 2024, the US FDA approved TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) as monotherapy for unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy; In January 2025, RNT Health Insights received its second US FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for an AI-assisted esophageal cancer detection tool
Esophageal Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Apexigen
Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Tislelizumab, Sintilimab
Esophageal Cancer Overview
Esophageal cancer develops when cancer cells form in the esophagus, a tube-like tissue that connects the throat and stomach. The esophagus transports food from the mouth to the stomach. The cancer begins in the esophagus's inner layer and can spread to other layers of the esophagus and other organs of the body through metastasis. Histologically, there are two forms of primary esophageal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and adenocarcinoma; small cell carcinoma is an uncommon type of esophageal cancer.
Typically, symptoms of esophageal cancer do not appear until the tumor has grown large enough to impede eating, swallowing, or digesting food. The most common symptom of esophageal cancer is difficulty swallowing, particularly a sensation that food is lodged in the throat; in some individuals, choking on food occurs. These symptoms develop with time, with greater discomfort while swallowing as the esophagus narrows due to cancer growth.
Esophageal cancer is a relatively uncommon cancer with very limited information and guidance available, leading to a lack of awareness about the disease. Its symptoms are often mild until the cancer advances, and symptoms can be easily confused with other illnesses and digestive problems.
Esophageal Cancer Market
The dynamics of the Esophageal Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2025-2034. The Esophageal Cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period. The United States comprised the largest market share, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market.
The emerging pipeline for esophageal cancer patients consists of drugs in different lines of therapies, adjuvant, and neoadjuvant settings. Key players that can significantly change the market during the forecast period include zanidatamab, sintilimab, and tislelizumab, all given in combination with chemotherapies in late stages of clinical development.
Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and the views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Esophageal Cancer market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Line-wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Esophageal Cancer epidemiology trends @ Esophageal Cancer Epidemiological Insights
Esophageal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Esophageal Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Esophageal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. For example, Zanidatamab + CAPOX + Fluoropyrimidine ± Tislelizumab, which is expected to be launched in the US by 2025, has medium uptake expected with a probability-adjusted peak patient share of approximately 5% in the US, expected to peak at 6 years from the year of launch.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. In 2023, first-line therapies market (Fluoropyrimidine + Platinum + Herceptin) captured 30% of the market share, while in the second-line market, the same combination therapy held approximately 25% share in the United States.
The report also covers the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
To know more about Esophageal Cancer treatment, visit @ Esophageal Cancer Medications
Esophageal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies
CYRAMZA (ramucirumab): Eli Lilly and Company
VITRAKVI (larotrectinib): Bayer
Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Bemarituzumab: Amgen
Tislelizumab: BeiGene
Sintilimab: Innovent Biologics
Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA): Merck & Co.
Nivolumab (OPDIVO): Bristol Myers Squibb
Esophageal Cancer Market Drivers
Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer: Increasing smoking and alcohol consumption, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Barrett's esophagus, and obesity are driving the rise in esophageal cancer cases across the 7MM
Breakthrough Therapies and Recent FDA Approvals: T he FDA approval of TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in March 2024 and emerging checkpoint inhibitors have significantly expanded treatment options for esophageal cancer patients
Advancement in Diagnostic Technologies: The development of AI-assisted detection tools, sophisticated endoscopic imaging, and blood-based biomarkers are improving early detection rates and enabling timely intervention
Pipeline Expansion with Novel Mechanisms: Multiple emerging therapies such as zanidatamab (biparatopic HER2-targeting agent), bemarituzumab (FGFR2b inhibitor), and combination therapies are expected to significantly revolutionize the treatment landscape
Increasing Awareness and Patient Education: Growing awareness campaigns and improved patient education about symptoms, risk factors, and available treatment options are driving diagnosis rates
Esophageal Cancer Market Barriers
Late-Stage Diagnosis: Esophageal cancer is often diagnosed at advanced stages due to lack of early symptoms and limited screening programs, significantly reducing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes
Limited Awareness and Knowledge Gaps: Despite being a significant cause of cancer mortality, esophageal cancer remains relatively uncommon with very limited public awareness, leading to delayed diagnosis and reduced addressable patient population
High Treatment Costs and Reimbursement Challenges: Newly authorized drugs are often expensive, and reimbursement plays a critical role in how innovative treatments can enter the market, particularly in different geographic regions
Therapeutic Complexity and Multimodal Treatment Requirements: The need for complex multimodal therapy combining surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy increases treatment burden and requires specialized medical expertise, limiting accessibility in certain regions
Patient Acceptability and Compliance: Treatment-related adverse events and the tolerability of existing therapies may impact patient compliance and therapy switching patterns, affecting overall market dynamics
Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Apexigen, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb
Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Tislelizumab, Sintilimab, Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab
Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and Esophageal Cancer emerging therapies
Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Esophageal Cancer market drivers and Esophageal Cancer market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Esophageal Cancer market share @ Esophageal Cancer Treatment Landscape
Table of Contents
Key Insights
Report Introduction
Executive Summary
Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
Key Events
Esophageal Cancer Background and Overview
Esophageal Cancer Treatment
Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM
Esophageal Cancer Patient Journey
Esophageal Cancer Marketed Drug
Esophageal Cancer Emerging Drugs
Esophageal Cancer: 7MM Analysis
Unmet needs
SWOT Analysis
KOL Views
Market Access and Reimbursement
Appendix
DelveInsight Capabilities
Disclaimer
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