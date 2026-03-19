Esophageal Cancer Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Eli Lilly, Amgen, Zymeworks, Beigene

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2034"The Key Esophageal Cancer Companies in the market include - Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Apexigen, and others.

The Esophageal Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Esophageal Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Esophageal Cancer market dynamics.

DelveInsight's "Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of the Esophageal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esophageal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Esophageal Cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Esophageal Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Visit, Esophageal Cancer Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report:



Esophageal Cancer market size was highest in the United States among the 7MM countries, accounting for approximately USD 1 billion in 2023, representing 40% of the total 7MM market share

In March 2024, the US FDA approved TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) as monotherapy for unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy; In January 2025, RNT Health Insights received its second US FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for an AI-assisted esophageal cancer detection tool

Esophageal Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Apexigen Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Tislelizumab, Sintilimab

Esophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer develops when cancer cells form in the esophagus, a tube-like tissue that connects the throat and stomach. The esophagus transports food from the mouth to the stomach. The cancer begins in the esophagus's inner layer and can spread to other layers of the esophagus and other organs of the body through metastasis. Histologically, there are two forms of primary esophageal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and adenocarcinoma; small cell carcinoma is an uncommon type of esophageal cancer.

Typically, symptoms of esophageal cancer do not appear until the tumor has grown large enough to impede eating, swallowing, or digesting food. The most common symptom of esophageal cancer is difficulty swallowing, particularly a sensation that food is lodged in the throat; in some individuals, choking on food occurs. These symptoms develop with time, with greater discomfort while swallowing as the esophagus narrows due to cancer growth.

Esophageal cancer is a relatively uncommon cancer with very limited information and guidance available, leading to a lack of awareness about the disease. Its symptoms are often mild until the cancer advances, and symptoms can be easily confused with other illnesses and digestive problems.

Esophageal Cancer Market

The dynamics of the Esophageal Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2025-2034. The Esophageal Cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period. The United States comprised the largest market share, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market.

The emerging pipeline for esophageal cancer patients consists of drugs in different lines of therapies, adjuvant, and neoadjuvant settings. Key players that can significantly change the market during the forecast period include zanidatamab, sintilimab, and tislelizumab, all given in combination with chemotherapies in late stages of clinical development.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and the views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Esophageal Cancer market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer Line-wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Esophageal Cancer epidemiology trends @ Esophageal Cancer Epidemiological Insights

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Esophageal Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Esophageal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. For example, Zanidatamab + CAPOX + Fluoropyrimidine ± Tislelizumab, which is expected to be launched in the US by 2025, has medium uptake expected with a probability-adjusted peak patient share of approximately 5% in the US, expected to peak at 6 years from the year of launch.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. In 2023, first-line therapies market (Fluoropyrimidine + Platinum + Herceptin) captured 30% of the market share, while in the second-line market, the same combination therapy held approximately 25% share in the United States.

The report also covers the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

To know more about Esophageal Cancer treatment, visit @ Esophageal Cancer Medications

Esophageal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



CYRAMZA (ramucirumab): Eli Lilly and Company

VITRAKVI (larotrectinib): Bayer

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bemarituzumab: Amgen

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Sintilimab: Innovent Biologics

Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA): Merck & Co. Nivolumab (OPDIVO): Bristol Myers Squibb

Esophageal Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer: Increasing smoking and alcohol consumption, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Barrett's esophagus, and obesity are driving the rise in esophageal cancer cases across the 7MM

Breakthrough Therapies and Recent FDA Approvals: T he FDA approval of TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in March 2024 and emerging checkpoint inhibitors have significantly expanded treatment options for esophageal cancer patients

Advancement in Diagnostic Technologies: The development of AI-assisted detection tools, sophisticated endoscopic imaging, and blood-based biomarkers are improving early detection rates and enabling timely intervention

Pipeline Expansion with Novel Mechanisms: Multiple emerging therapies such as zanidatamab (biparatopic HER2-targeting agent), bemarituzumab (FGFR2b inhibitor), and combination therapies are expected to significantly revolutionize the treatment landscape Increasing Awareness and Patient Education: Growing awareness campaigns and improved patient education about symptoms, risk factors, and available treatment options are driving diagnosis rates

Esophageal Cancer Market Barriers



Late-Stage Diagnosis: Esophageal cancer is often diagnosed at advanced stages due to lack of early symptoms and limited screening programs, significantly reducing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes

Limited Awareness and Knowledge Gaps: Despite being a significant cause of cancer mortality, esophageal cancer remains relatively uncommon with very limited public awareness, leading to delayed diagnosis and reduced addressable patient population

High Treatment Costs and Reimbursement Challenges: Newly authorized drugs are often expensive, and reimbursement plays a critical role in how innovative treatments can enter the market, particularly in different geographic regions

Therapeutic Complexity and Multimodal Treatment Requirements: The need for complex multimodal therapy combining surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy increases treatment burden and requires specialized medical expertise, limiting accessibility in certain regions Patient Acceptability and Compliance: Treatment-related adverse events and the tolerability of existing therapies may impact patient compliance and therapy switching patterns, affecting overall market dynamics

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Apexigen, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Tislelizumab, Sintilimab, Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and Esophageal Cancer emerging therapies

Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Esophageal Cancer market drivers and Esophageal Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Esophageal Cancer market share @ Esophageal Cancer Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Key Events

Esophageal Cancer Background and Overview

Esophageal Cancer Treatment

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM

Esophageal Cancer Patient Journey

Esophageal Cancer Marketed Drug

Esophageal Cancer Emerging Drugs

Esophageal Cancer: 7MM Analysis

Unmet needs

SWOT Analysis

KOL Views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight