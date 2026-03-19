Andover Homeowners Upgrade Blinds To Cut Glare And Keep Rooms Cooler Ahead Of Brighter Months

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"image of a house in Andover with roller blinds fitted by designer blind direct"As brighter months approach, Andover homeowners are turning to made-to-measure blinds to manage light, enhance privacy, and cool their rooms. A local company is helping residents combat glare, heat build-up, and early morning light. Experts advise closing blinds to keep homes cool. They recommend practical roller blinds for kitchens, blackout blinds for bedrooms, and moisture-resistant options for bathrooms to prepare homes for the sunnier season and improve comfort and efficiency.

Andover, Hampshire - As the brighter spring and summer months approach, homeowners in Andover are increasingly turning to made-to-measure blinds to manage natural light, improve privacy, and keep their rooms cooler. With longer days bringing increased glare on screens, heat build-up in south-facing rooms, and bedrooms getting too light early in the morning, a local Andover blinds company is helping residents prepare their properties for the sunnier season.

The Met Office reports that sunshine hours reach their peak in May, with the monthly average exceeding 190 hours across England. While this natural light is welcome, it can create practical challenges inside the home. To combat this, the Energy Saving Trust advises households to close blinds and curtains when the sun is shining through a window, as it is much easier to stop heat entering a home than it is to cool it down later.

Alan at Designer Blinds Direct, explained the shift in consumer mindset.“Many homeowners only think about blinds as a finishing touch, but they can make a real difference to comfort, privacy and light control, especially as the brighter months arrive.”

To help homeowners manage light and comfort effectively, the experts recommend a room-by-room checklist for upgrading window dressings. Kitchens benefit greatly from practical roller blinds, while blackout blinds are essential for preventing early morning wake-ups in bedrooms. For bathrooms, moisture-resistant options ensure longevity and hygiene, and home offices require glare-reducing choices to keep computer screens visible during peak daylight hours.

When selecting new window treatments, buyers should consider three crucial things to check before choosing blinds. First, evaluate the required light control for the specific room. Second, assess the level of privacy needed, particularly for overlooked properties. Finally, ensure a precise fit to maximise both efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

Professional measuring and installation are vital to achieving these benefits. Alan added,“Properly fitted, made-to-measure blinds not only look far superior to standard off-the-shelf alternatives, but they also work significantly better at eliminating light gaps and insulating the window against the summer heat.”

Andover residents looking to improve their home's comfort and efficiency before the summer heat arrives are encouraged to book a professional measuring visit in Andover by contacting Designer Blinds Direct.

About Designer Blinds Direct

Based in Andover, Designer Blinds Direct is a local provider of premium, made-to-measure blinds and window dressings. Dedicated to exceptional customer service and professional installation, the company helps homeowners across the region enhance their property's style, privacy, and thermal efficiency.

For more information, visit designerblindsdirect.