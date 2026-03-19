Food Safety Testing Market Size To Reach USD 37.13 Billion By 2031, Growing At 7.56% CAGR With Rising Regulatory And Consumer Demands
"Food Safety Testing Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The food safety testing market insights report offers an in-depth and thorough analysis of the market, covering aspects such as size, shares, revenues, segments, drivers, trends, growth, and development. Additionally, it identifies factors that may limit growth and examines regional industrial presence that could influence market trends beyond 2031.
Introduction
According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global food safety testing market size is set to witness steady growth over the next several years. Valued at USD 25.79 billion in 2026, the market is projected to reach USD 37.13 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.56%. Increasing regulatory oversight, growing consumer awareness of foodborne illnesses, and rising demand for rapid and accurate testing solutions are driving the growth of the food safety testing market. Governments worldwide are mandating real-time digital traceability, same-day molecular diagnostics, and transparent reporting across supply chains.
North America leads in market share due to strict enforcement of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and significant investment in advanced technologies such as PCR and LC-MS/MS systems. Europe continues to tighten food-safety regulations, pushing retailers to adopt more frequent on-site testing. These trends underline the importance of the food safety testing market in ensuring consumer safety, compliance, and efficiency across the global food supply chain.
Key Trends in the Food Safety Testing Market
Stringent Regulatory Oversight
Governments are moving from periodic audits to continuous digital monitoring. Regulations such as the U.S. FDA's“New Era of Smarter Food Safety” and revised EU directives are mandating frequent testing and electronic record-keeping. These requirements are increasing the demand for automated laboratory systems and cloud-based Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).
Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses
Outbreaks of pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli highlight the need for advanced testing. Food recalls have significant economic and reputational consequences, prompting manufacturers and retailers to adopt rapid testing methods to prevent contamination before products reach consumers.
Complex Supply Chains and Cross-Border Trade
The global food trade involves multi-ingredient products sourced from numerous countries. Complex supply chains and differing regulatory standards increase the need for rapid, accurate testing and blockchain-enabled traceability to ensure safety and maintain food safety testing market Share.Read the full report and access market snapshots that include both global views and Japan-specific analysis -
Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation
By Contaminant Type
-
Pathogen
Pesticide and Residue
Mycotoxin
GMO
Allergen
Other
By Technology
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Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Immunoassay-Based
Chromatography and Spectrometry
Others
By Application
-
Food
Pet Food and Animal Feed
By Geography
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North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Players in the Food Safety Testing Market
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SGS Group - Expanding laboratory reach and digital traceability solutions, supporting compliance and quality assurance globally.
Eurofins Scientific SE - Extensive global presence with over 900 facilities, offering PCR, WGS, and multi-residue testing services.
Bureau Veritas Group - Strengthening regional footprint through acquisitions and expanding service accessibility.
Intertek Group Plc - Investing in advanced testing infrastructure and regional expansions, particularly in Asia-Pacific.
ALS Global - Delivering integrated testing solutions across multiple contaminants and applications, enhancing food safety testing market Growth.
Conclusion
The food safety testing market is poised for sustained growth through 2031, driven by regulatory mandates, rising consumer awareness, and the increasing complexity of global food supply chains. Technologies like PCR, LC-MS/MS, WGS, and predictive analytics are becoming central to ensuring compliance and safeguarding public health.
As the Food Safety Testing Industry continues to expand, the focus will remain on precision, speed, and reliability, ensuring that manufacturers, retailers, and regulators can effectively manage risks and maintain consumer trust. The increasing adoption of advanced testing technologies and integrated traceability systems positions the market for continued growth, reinforcing the critical role of food safety in the modern global economy.
Industry Related Reports:
Dairy Testing Market - The dairy testing market is estimated at USD 2.47 billion in 2026, up from USD 2.28 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.39%. The market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality and safe dairy products, coupled with stringent food safety regulations across the globe.
Food Allergen Testing Market - The food allergen testing market is projected to grow from USD 1.35 billion in 2026 to USD 1.89 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.96%, rising from USD 1.18 billion in 2025. Growth is fueled by heightened awareness of food allergies, regulatory requirements, and the need for accurate allergen detection in processed foods.
Food Packaging Testing Market - The food packaging testing market is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion in 2026, up from USD 5.22 billion in 2025, and further grow to USD 8.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.69%. The expansion is driven by increasing demand for safe, durable, and sustainable packaging materials, alongside stricter packaging compliance standards worldwide.
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