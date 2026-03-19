Azerbaijan Shifts Control Of Mandatory Health Insurance To Ministry Of Labor And Social Protection - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The powers of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) in the field of compulsory medical insurance of the population have been transferred to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population (MLSPP), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Pursuant to the decree, the State Agency for Medical and Social Assessment and Rehabilitation, which reported to the SAMHI and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, was reorganized through the merger of public legal entities, resulting in the establishment of the State Agency for Health Insurance and Assessment as a public legal entity under the ministry.