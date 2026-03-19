Fieldcode Recognized As A High Performer In The G2 Spring 2026 Field Service Management Grid

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 17, 2026 11:12 am - Fieldcode was recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Spring 2026 Field Service Management Grid®, with strong user ratings for support, usability, dispatching, and customer experience across multiple reports.

Fieldcode has been recognized as an High Performer in the Spring 2026 G2 Field Service Management Grid® Report, one of the most widely used benchmarks for evaluating field service platforms based on verified user reviews.

The G2 Grid® evaluates solutions using customer satisfaction data and market presence, helping service organizations understand how software performs in real operational environments.

Across the Spring 2026 reports, Fieldcode received exceptionally strong satisfaction ratings from users, including:

.99% likelihood to recommend

.100% quality of support

.99% ease of use

.Net Promoter Score (NPS): 100

These results reflect how service teams experience the platform when managing scheduling, dispatching, and field operations.

User feedback in the report also highlights strong ratings across key stages of service delivery.

Planning and coordination capabilities also received strong ratings from users, with dispatch rated at 100% and appointment booking at 99%. These results reflect how Fieldcode supports automated coordination across service operations. Through the platform's Zero-Touch approach, appointment requests from the customer portal or voice AI agents feed directly into scheduling workflows that consider technician skills, location, availability, SLAs, and spare parts.

Execution and communication capabilities also scored highly, including 100% ratings for location tracking and employee communication, helping technicians, dispatch teams, and customers stay aligned while work is carried out in the field.

Post-service reporting tools also received strong feedback, with reporting rated at 99%, enabling service organizations to analyze operational performance and continuously improve service delivery.

In addition to the main Grid® report, Fieldcode appears as a High Performer in the regional Grid® reports for Europe and EMEA and is also recognized in several Spring 2026 reports, including the?Implementation Index, Momentum Grid®, Relationship Index, Results Index, and Usability Index, reflecting strong user feedback across adoption, usability, and overall customer experience.

“These results reflect how service organizations apply the platform in real operations,” said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode.“Our focus has always been to automate coordination workflows through Zero-Touch service execution, allowing teams to concentrate on the work that actually requires human expertise.”

This recognition is based on feedback from verified users of the platform.

Fieldcode thanks its customers for sharing their experience and for their continued trust in Fieldcode to support their service operations.



About G2

G2 is a leading software marketplace that helps businesses discover, evaluate, and manage technology solutions. The G2 Grid® Reports rank products based on verified user reviews and aggregated data from online sources, providing insight into customer satisfaction and market presence across software categories.

About Fieldcode

Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.



Links

.G2 reports website:

.Fieldcode official website: