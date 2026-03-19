Mou Signed To Boost Jute Value Chain & Market Access In North-East

MENAFN - KNN India)North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation, National Jute Board and Jute Corporation of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to strengthen the jute value chain in the North Eastern Region.

The MoU is focussed on improving market access, enhancing procurement systems, and promoting value addition.

The agreement was formalised during a State Agriculture Conference this week on jute convened by the Ministry of Textiles under the chairpersonship of Secretary (Textiles) Neelam Shami Rao.

During the conference, the status of jute cultivation and preparedness for the ongoing crop season was discussed.

Senior officials from key jute-growing states, including Assam, Odisha, Nagaland and Meghalaya, attended the meeting, while West Bengal and Bihar were not represented. Representatives from the Directorate of Jute Development, ICAR–CRIJAF, National Jute Board, Jute Corporation of India, and the National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO) were also present.

The review covered sowing progress and area coverage, availability and distribution of certified seeds, implementation of improved cultivation practices, and preparedness for retting operations aimed at improving fibre quality.

The Ministry highlighted the continued implementation of the Jute-ICARE (Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise) scheme, which supports farmers through improved seed distribution, mechanisation tools, and field-level demonstrations.

During the meeting, the National Remote Sensing Centre presented the Jute Crop Information System, demonstrating the use of geospatial technologies for crop monitoring, acreage estimation, and data-driven decision-making to strengthen planning and oversight.

The Textile Secretary emphasised the need to ensure timely availability of high-yielding certified seeds, strengthen retting infrastructure, promote mechanisation to reduce labour intensity, and enhance coordination between central and state agencies.

Participating states were advised to closely monitor field-level progress and take proactive measures to address operational challenges during the season. The Ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting the jute sector through coordinated interventions aimed at improving productivity, fibre quality and farmer incomes, with a continued focus on expanding jute cultivation in the country.

(KNN Bureau)

