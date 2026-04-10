CAG Finds Underused Health Facilities In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Public health infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir continues to face significant gaps, with several facilities remaining underutilized or non-functional despite expenditure, according to findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The audit flagged deficiencies in healthcare delivery, noting that some health centers lacked adequate staff and essential services, affecting their operational efficiency.

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It also highlighted instances where medical equipment remained unused or underutilized, pointing to gaps in planning and deployment to the findings, despite financial allocations, improvements in healthcare accessibility and service delivery were limited in several areas report pointed to weaknesses in monitoring and management, which contributed to inefficiencies in the functioning of public health institutions.

The CAG observations underline the need for better utilization of resources, strengthening of staffing, and improved oversight to enhance healthcare outcomes in the Union Territory.

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The findings come amid continued demand for stronger public health systems, particularly in rural and underserved regions of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNT)

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