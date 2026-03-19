Bitfufu Named“Mining Service Provider Of The Year” In 2026 Fintech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the“Mining Service Provider of the Year” award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program continues its mission of honoring the innovators that are redefining the future of financial services through breakthrough technology, customer impact, and market leadership.

BitFuFu uses industrial-scale Bitcoin mining infrastructure across a diversified global network spanning North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. By deploying the latest mining equipment - with an average fleet efficiency of 17.5 J/T - and continuously sourcing low-cost electricity across its facilities, BitFuFu drives down the unit cost of Bitcoin production while maintaining stable hashrate delivery. This multi-continent footprint optimizes energy efficiency, mitigates regulatory and environmental risk, and enables resilient operations at scale.

BitFuFu offers a comprehensive suite of mining services designed for both retail and institutional users worldwide, including Bitcoin cloud mining, miner hosting, mining equipment sales, mining software, and mining pool services. Users can participate through clearly structured hashrate plans with transparent pricing, defined service periods, and reliable uptime - without requiring any technical expertise, upfront infrastructure investment, or day-to-day operational involvement. BitFuFu handles the full complexity of mining operations, within a secure, fully compliant framework that implements KYC and AML standards across all applicable jurisdictions.

As of February 2026, BitFuFu held 1,830 BTC on its balance sheet, while managing 26.4 EH/s of total hashrate and 463 MW of power capacity across its global infrastructure. The Company produced 3,662 BTC throughout 2025.

“BitFuFu lowers the barriers to participation in Bitcoin mining while supporting the long-term security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.“Through its end-to-end platform, combining self-mining operations with customer-facing mining services, BitFuFu contributes directly to the resilience and security of the Bitcoin network while maintaining operational flexibility and democratization at scale. Congratulations on winning 'Mining Service Provider of the Year'!”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards are the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“Our platform makes mining accessible and scalable in the same way as other standardized digital services. We're transforming industrial-scale Bitcoin mining into a transparent, user-friendly service, enabling both retail users and institutions to participate without the need for technical expertise or physical infrastructure,” said Leo Lu, CEO of BitFuFu.“We are honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough and appreciate the acknowledgment of our efforts in advancing accessible Bitcoin mining. We'll continue to find ways of combining infrastructure and technology design to keep innovating mining products, while contributing to the security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network and promoting sustainable mining practices.”

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Investor Contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

...

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations:

...

Media Contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



MENAFN19032026004107003653ID1110883866