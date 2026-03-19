India Achieves Historic Milestone Of 200 Mineral Block Auctions In FY 202526

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India's mineral sector has achieved a significant milestone in the financial year 2025–26 with the successful auction of 200 mineral blocks, the highest ever in a single year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines on Thursday.

The auctions covered a wide range of minerals.

Limestone accounted for 76 blocks, making it the most auctioned mineral, followed by iron ore with 40 blocks. Bauxite accounted for 30 blocks, underscoring their importance for key industrial sectors.

A key highlight of the year is the successful auction of 22 critical mineral blocks, reflecting the increasing focus on minerals of strategic importance for long-term resource security.

"Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, and Maharashtra played a major role in offering these blocks, contributing five, four, four, three, and two blocks, respectively," the statement said.

"Of the 200 auctioned blocks, 123 are Mining Lease (ML) blocks and 77 are Composite Licence (CL) blocks, indicating a balanced mix of operational and exploration-focused opportunities. In addition, Notices Inviting Tenders for 70 mineral blocks (38 ML and 32 CL) are currently underway, which is expected to further enhance the total number of successful auctions during the financial year," the statement added.

The record achievement reflects the strong cooperative efforts between the Union and state governments and highlights the growing maturity of India's auction-based mineral allocation framework, the statement said.

The Ministry of Mines acknowledges the significant role played by states in this achievement.

Gujarat led with 32 blocks, followed by Rajasthan with 30 blocks, and Tamil Nadu with 22 blocks, emerging as the top contributors. Their efforts in timely block preparation, data management, and procedural efficiency have strengthened the national auction ecosystem.

"Tamil Nadu has successfully conducted mineral block auctions for the first time, marking an important milestone. Uttarakhand has also entered the mineral auction framework with the successful auction of its first magnesite block," the statement added.

The Ministry of Mines said that the state governments played a key role with their proactive efforts, policy support, and administrative efficiency that enabled this record outcome.

This milestone reinforces India's commitment to building a transparent, efficient, and future-ready mineral allocation system to support sustained economic growth.