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Morocco Awarded AFCON Title After CAF Overturns
(MENAFN) Morocco has been awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) annulled Senegal’s victory in the final and determined that Senegal forfeited the match.
In a decision issued on Tuesday, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that, in accordance with Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, the Senegal national team is considered to have forfeited the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
As a result, the match has been officially recorded as a 3–0 win in favor of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
The final, which took place on January 18 in Rabat, initially concluded with Senegal winning 1–0 after extra time, following a tense interruption late in regular play.
During stoppage time, when the score was still level, Senegal’s players walked off the field in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty.
After a delay lasting more than 15 minutes, the match resumed, the penalty was missed, and Senegal eventually secured the winning goal during extra time.
Following the match, Morocco’s football federation filed an appeal contesting the outcome, arguing that Senegal’s decision to leave the pitch amounted to a violation of competition rules.
CAF’s Appeal Board accepted the appeal, overturned the earlier disciplinary decision, ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final, and awarded Morocco a 3–0 victory, thereby granting them the title.
In a decision issued on Tuesday, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that, in accordance with Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, the Senegal national team is considered to have forfeited the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
As a result, the match has been officially recorded as a 3–0 win in favor of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
The final, which took place on January 18 in Rabat, initially concluded with Senegal winning 1–0 after extra time, following a tense interruption late in regular play.
During stoppage time, when the score was still level, Senegal’s players walked off the field in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty.
After a delay lasting more than 15 minutes, the match resumed, the penalty was missed, and Senegal eventually secured the winning goal during extra time.
Following the match, Morocco’s football federation filed an appeal contesting the outcome, arguing that Senegal’s decision to leave the pitch amounted to a violation of competition rules.
CAF’s Appeal Board accepted the appeal, overturned the earlier disciplinary decision, ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final, and awarded Morocco a 3–0 victory, thereby granting them the title.
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