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Joe Kent Resigns
(MENAFN) Joe Kent stepped down Tuesday from his role as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, amid an FBI investigation into alleged leaks of sensitive information, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.
Officials within the administration had for some time labeled Kent a “known leaker” and prevented him from attending presidential briefings, sources told the media outlet.
Authorities suspected that Kent shared classified material with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and at least one additional podcaster. The FBI is reportedly also looking into intelligence leaks concerning Iran and Israel, according to one source.
Kent did not reply to requests for comment, according to the media outlet.
A veteran of 20 years in the US Army Special Forces and a former CIA paramilitary officer, Kent told Carlson on Wednesday that Iran did not present an immediate threat to the United States. He further accused pro-Israel lobbyists and think tanks of weakening diplomatic initiatives by altering Washington’s red line on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Officials within the administration had for some time labeled Kent a “known leaker” and prevented him from attending presidential briefings, sources told the media outlet.
Authorities suspected that Kent shared classified material with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and at least one additional podcaster. The FBI is reportedly also looking into intelligence leaks concerning Iran and Israel, according to one source.
Kent did not reply to requests for comment, according to the media outlet.
A veteran of 20 years in the US Army Special Forces and a former CIA paramilitary officer, Kent told Carlson on Wednesday that Iran did not present an immediate threat to the United States. He further accused pro-Israel lobbyists and think tanks of weakening diplomatic initiatives by altering Washington’s red line on Tehran’s nuclear program.
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