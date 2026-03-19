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Eighteen People Killed as Heavy Rain Hit Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least 18 people died overnight after intense rainfall and strong winds swept through Karachi, a major port city in southern Pakistan, according to rescue officials on Thursday.
Thirteen of the victims were reportedly drug users who were seated near a deteriorated wall on an empty plot when it collapsed in the Landhi area, as stated by Rescue 1122.
In a separate incident, a couple lost their lives in another wall collapse in Landhi, while one additional person was killed after being struck by lightning near the Malir district.
Among the victims was a 4-year-old girl, Zeenat Zubair, who died when the roof of her home collapsed in Pirano Goth, a locality within Bhains Colony.
The rainfall began around 9 p.m. (1600 GMT) and affected all seven districts of Karachi. Due to the city’s weak infrastructure, even short periods of heavy rain can lead to fatal accidents.
The most severely impacted areas included densely populated, low-income neighborhoods such as Landhi, an industrial zone in eastern Karachi, and Malir, a large suburban region on the city’s outskirts.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised residents to limit unnecessary travel for safety reasons.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that a westerly weather system continues to influence much of the country, bringing rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms to parts of Sindh province, including Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Badin.
The department also forecast additional rainfall in the coming days, with occasional heavy showers and a risk of lightning strikes. Farmers were advised to adjust agricultural activities in line with current weather conditions.
Thirteen of the victims were reportedly drug users who were seated near a deteriorated wall on an empty plot when it collapsed in the Landhi area, as stated by Rescue 1122.
In a separate incident, a couple lost their lives in another wall collapse in Landhi, while one additional person was killed after being struck by lightning near the Malir district.
Among the victims was a 4-year-old girl, Zeenat Zubair, who died when the roof of her home collapsed in Pirano Goth, a locality within Bhains Colony.
The rainfall began around 9 p.m. (1600 GMT) and affected all seven districts of Karachi. Due to the city’s weak infrastructure, even short periods of heavy rain can lead to fatal accidents.
The most severely impacted areas included densely populated, low-income neighborhoods such as Landhi, an industrial zone in eastern Karachi, and Malir, a large suburban region on the city’s outskirts.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised residents to limit unnecessary travel for safety reasons.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that a westerly weather system continues to influence much of the country, bringing rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms to parts of Sindh province, including Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Badin.
The department also forecast additional rainfall in the coming days, with occasional heavy showers and a risk of lightning strikes. Farmers were advised to adjust agricultural activities in line with current weather conditions.
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