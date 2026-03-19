SIMCON Unveils World's First Large Engineering Model For Plastic Injection Moulding

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SIMCON today announced the launch of the Cadmould AI Solver, the world's first Large Engineering Model for injection moulding. Co-developed with Emmi AI, the new transformer-based architecture delivers simulation results up to 1000 times faster than traditional numerical solvers.

Historically, lengthy computation times have acted as a bottleneck, limiting the number of design variations engineers can practically explore during the development process. The Cadmould AI Solver shatters this barrier by providing engineers with instant feedback on filling pattern, pressure, and temperature in seconds. What once required hours per simulation now takes seconds, enabling engineers to explore orders of magnitude more design alternatives during early development.

Crucially, the new AI technology is designed to complement, not replace, traditional numerical solvers. In this new paradigm, engineers use the Cadmould AI Solver in the early stages to rapidly explore the solution space and narrow down the optimal process window. Once the ideal design is identified, the classical numerical solver within Cadmould Flex is used to perform the ultimate, highest-precision validation required for final manufacturing sign-off.

“For decades, the industry has accepted that high-fidelity simulation requires hours of computation,” said Bastiaan Oud, CEO at SIMCON.“By introducing the Cadmould AI Solver, we are giving engineers a high-speed compass to use during the iterative design phase, while Cadmould Flex remains the definitive map for final validation. Together, they create an end-to-end workflow that is both incredibly fast and reliable.”

Built on a transformer-based neural network architecture and trained on hundreds of terabytes of data, the AI Solver demonstrates true geometric generalization. It accurately predicts complex physical behaviours and filling patterns for new, unseen part topologies without requiring model retraining.

To mark the milestone, SIMCON has launched a free, interactive research preview accessible directly via web browser.

Simultaneously, the company is inviting interested practitioners to apply for its Partner Program. Designed for industrial enterprises, the program gives partners priority access to upcoming capabilities - such as shrinkage and warpage prediction - as they become available. Partners benchmark the AI Solver against their own geometries in close exchange with SIMCON's engineering team, and their feedback directly informs the product roadmap.

About SIMCON

SIMCON, founded in Germany, is a software company specializing in injection moulding simulation and optimization solutions. For more than 30 years, SIMCON has been supporting plastics injection moulding leaders globally. SIMCON works with thousands of customers from industries such as the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical sectors, to improve the cost, quality and speed of their plastics injection moulding projects.

About EMMI AI

Emmi AI is building the physics simulation layer for industrial engineering. Founded in 2024, the company develops universally applicable, AI-driven physics simulation Large Engineering Models for manufacturing in aerospace, energy, semiconductors, automotive, and chemicals. Emmi AI is bringing faster iteration into production engineering workflows across Fluid Dynamics, Multiphysics, and Solid State Mechanics.

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