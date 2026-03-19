Polymarket Eyes Risk Chief Amid Regulatory Push Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Polymarket is moving to appoint a chief risk officer as it accelerates efforts to build a regulated presence in the United States, signalling a strategic shift by the prediction markets platform after a series of high-profile legal and compliance hires, according to people familiar with the matter.

The recruitment drive comes as the company seeks to position itself within a tightening regulatory framework governing event-based derivatives and digital prediction markets. Market participants say the planned appointment reflects both growing scrutiny from authorities and a broader attempt by Polymarket to institutionalise its operations following years of operating in a legal grey area.

Polymarket, which allows users to trade on the probability of real-world events ranging from elections to economic indicators, has gained traction among retail traders and data analysts. Its markets often serve as informal indicators of sentiment, at times diverging from traditional polling or forecasting models. However, the platform's rapid growth has also drawn attention from regulators concerned about consumer protection, market integrity and the classification of such products.

The push to hire a chief risk officer follows a period of intensified legal structuring. The company has brought in compliance specialists and legal advisers with experience in derivatives regulation, reflecting an effort to align more closely with requirements overseen by agencies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Observers say the addition of a senior risk executive would mark a further step toward building the internal governance frameworks expected of financial market operators.

Industry analysts note that prediction markets occupy a complex regulatory space in the United States, where event contracts are often treated as derivatives subject to strict oversight. Past enforcement actions against platforms offering similar products have underscored the risks of operating without explicit authorisation. Polymarket itself has faced regulatory pressure, including penalties linked to earlier operations, prompting the company to re-evaluate its compliance posture.

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The role of a chief risk officer in this context is expected to encompass oversight of market surveillance, anti-manipulation safeguards, liquidity risk, and counterparty exposure. It may also involve liaising with regulators and ensuring adherence to know-your-customer and anti-money laundering standards, areas that have become central to the acceptance of digital trading platforms within mainstream financial systems.

Polymarket's expansion ambitions coincide with a broader resurgence of interest in prediction markets globally. Supporters argue that such platforms aggregate dispersed information efficiently, producing probabilistic forecasts that can complement traditional data sources. Academic studies have suggested that well-designed prediction markets can outperform polls in certain contexts, particularly when participants have financial incentives to reveal their true beliefs.

Critics, however, question the reliability of these markets in thinly traded environments and warn of potential manipulation. Concerns have also been raised about the ethical implications of allowing trading on sensitive events, as well as the potential for misinformation to influence market outcomes. Regulators have increasingly focused on these issues, particularly as digital platforms scale rapidly.

The company's efforts to professionalise its structure align with a trend among crypto-native and fintech firms seeking legitimacy through regulatory compliance. Over the past two years, several digital asset platforms have expanded their legal teams and governance frameworks in response to enforcement actions and evolving policy signals from US authorities. For Polymarket, the hiring of a chief risk officer would be part of this broader recalibration.

People familiar with the matter say the search is ongoing, with the company targeting candidates who have experience in both traditional financial risk management and digital asset markets. Such hybrid expertise is seen as critical given the unique challenges posed by blockchain-based platforms operating in regulated environments.

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Market participants suggest that securing regulatory approval, whether through licensing or partnership with established entities, will be key to Polymarket's long-term strategy. The introduction of senior risk oversight could strengthen its case with regulators by demonstrating a commitment to robust controls and transparency.

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